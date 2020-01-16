Ken Jennings pulled off a mild upset when he took down James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the Jeopardy! GOAT Tournament that concluded on Tuesday night after Jennings won his third game of the four they played to take home the $1 million top prize.

Jennings was a slight underdog to Holzhauer, but he proved that despite some time away from the Jeopardy! podium he still had the buzzer skills and, of course, the immense amount of knowledge needed to take down the two others considered to be the best players in the show’s history. While he’s set to return home to the Seattle area, Jennings’ NBA fandom resides in Utah where he went to school at BYU.

To help him celebrate his win, in case $1 million and the title of GOAT wasn’t enough, the Utah Jazz made him two custom retro jerseys, one with Jennings on the back and the other with GOAT.

Hey @kenjennings: Which one should we send over? pic.twitter.com/mV0poOIJ00 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 16, 2020

Jennings replied that he’d happily take both, while making a Karl Malone pun in the process.

Please send both! I’ll be eagerly waiting for… “the mailman” 😉 (Utah Jazz joke) https://t.co/fQ1Jlz6Ysn — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 16, 2020

Holzhauer is best known for his affinity for sports, given that his occupation was as a sports bettor in Las Vegas and he regularly referenced the Golden Knights on the show, but Jennings showed he’s not the only one who can parlay his success on the show into some love from his favorite team.