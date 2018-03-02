Getty Image

Inside the NBA broadcast out of Rockefeller Center on Thursday night because Charles Barkley is getting ready to host Saturday Night Live. But the two shows took the opportunity for some cross-promotion on Thursday, with some SNL cast members appearing during the TNT broadcast to have some fun.

One of those cast members was Kenan Thompson, the longtime SNL veteran who has played a bevy of characters in his time, including the NBA’s loudest father, LaVar Ball. Thompson has made Ball a reoccurring character of sorts, upping the ante each time he appears in classic Big Baller fashion.

On Thursday night, Thompson showed up between the Inside the NBA foursome to have some satirical fun at Ball’s expense, and it didn’t disappoint.