Kendall Marshall Can’t Shoot As Himself In NBA 2K14, So Stop Asking For Advice

01.28.14 5 years ago

Kendall Marshall has been decent for the Lakers after getting called up from Delaware 87ers 17 games ago. He’s averaging 10.5 points and 9.3 assists in 32.8 minutes a game, and he’s shooting almost 48 percent from three-point range. But his left-handed shot is hard to look at, and the woeful shooting form has made it difficult for fans to shoot as him in NBA 2K14. Marshall is having the same problem when he plays as himself.

Marshall addressed this issue on Twitter yesterday, claiming he’s got the same problem, and it’s a problem IRL, too.

Maybe he should sit down on the court like he did after practice today…

(h/t: FTW)

