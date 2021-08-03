Getty Image
DimeMag

Kendrick Nunn Will Join The Lakers After Becoming An Unrestricted Free Agent Earlier In The Day

TwitterAssociate Editor

Kendrick Nunn became an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday afternoon after the Miami Heat opted to pull his qualifying offer. While Nunn has been an effective member of Miami’s rotation in recent years, the team has been quite busy in free agency and seemingly decided that there just wasn’t room for Nunn on the roster.

It didn’t take long for Nunn to land somewhere else. According to multiple media reports, Nunn has decided to head to Los Angeles and suit up alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and the Lakers.

The terms of the deal came out shortly after, with Nunn getting two years from L.A. for $10 million.

Nunn joined the Heat in 2019 after a stint with the Golden State Warriors’ G League team. He came in second place in Rookie of the Year voting during the 2019-20 campaign and carved out a role as one of the team’s starting guards. While the Lakers have largely sought out more veteran players on cheap deals as they push for a championship next season, Nunn and the recently-signed Talen Horton-Tucker give them a pair of younger players who, at the very least, should help them get through a slog of a regular season next year.

In 56 games last season, Nunn averaged 14.6 points per game while connecting on 38.1 percent of his attempts from three.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
×