Kendrick Perkins Arrested & Baby Shaq Shuts It Down In D.C.

Kendrick Perkins was arrested early yesterday morning after he was attempting to start a fight with a club manager and was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public intoxication at a Houston club. ‘Perk was apparently being pushed out of the back by a large crowd after trying to start a fight, and then continued to talk smack and start other fights as he went out. Our prediction on what actually happened? Perkins hit someone with the ‘Perk mean mug and everything broke loose. Earlier on Friday, Perkins hosted a basketball camp and a celebrity exhibition game. Rajon Rondo, Kevin Durant, Eric Maynor, James Harden and Stephen Jackson all showed up … At first, it was also reported that Jackson was arrested as well, but it has since been explained that Jack had no part in the issues. Another problem with a club is about the last thing he needs … Phil Jackson said he won’t come back to coach again, so obviously won’t be coaching the Knicks any time soon. But what he wants to do is help out Jimmy Dolan: “I’m going to rewrite (Knicks owner) Jimmy Dolan’s song Fix the Knicks. I think he needs either a better lyricist or a better musician.” Or how about a whole new song? … This video of Dwight Howard doing impersonations on 106 & Park had us cracking up. He nailed Barkley and LL Cool J (licking his lips and everything), and then takes a joking shot at LeBron (before giving us another pretty good LeBron impersonation). The only guy he really blew it on was Biggie … The Dime crew was in the house yesterday morning and early afternoon for the Red Bull King of the Rock Washington D.C. stop, where Barry Farms (home of the Goodman League) morphed into a one-on-one March Madness bracket for the right to win a G and take a trip to Alcatraz in September for the nationals. Some serious talent showed up, including one of the top finishers from Philly, Antoine “Do Dirt” Brown, as well as another of Philly’s finest, Tyrone “Redz” Hill. The two biggest names that came out to play were Hugh “Baby Shaq” Jones and Andrew “SpongeBob” Washington, two local cats with national names that brought some of the hometown crew in to amp up the atmosphere. They ended up meeting in the semis where a late run by SpongeBob was too little, too late as Baby Shaq took out his boy. The finals saw Baby Shaq wear down another beast, Redz, 15-9. All day, Baby Shaq was just too much, a perfect combination of power, strength and quickness … Danny Green tweeted that he has accepted an offer to play with the Slovenian team, Union Olimpija. He does have an opt-out and hopes that the Spurs will bring him back … Remember Todd MacCulloch? The guy that Shaq tossed around like a baby in the 2002 Finals? He’s playing in the Pinball World Championships this week in Pittsburgh. One, we didn’t know they had those. And two, how the hell does he fit? He’s become the 193rd ranked player in the world (compare that to the NBA where he was probably no more than the 194th ranked player), which is awesome. We could see him back in the day challenging every teammate he ever had, and just destroying everyone, yelling “Next!” the whole time … And Marc Stein reported that Maccabi Tel-Aviv is looking hard at Rashad McCants, which is about one more hard look than any NBA team has given him in the past year … We’re out like Danny Green.
Damn Dime, yall popping shit about no name NBA players (Todd McCollough and Rashad McCants) but you won’t pull that shit with a lame like Perkins? He gave you the perfect set up with him being a fake tough dude and being thrown out the club. How could you not come back with a Bone Crusher reference or something?
Also, I always thought Baby Shack should be in the NBA. I still can’t figure out how he never got a shot. Dude must have a flucked up background or something. Maybe he got arrested before or some shit. Because the dude has NBA game no doubt. He’d be a perfect power guard off the bench that you can just send out to get buckets and perhaps even be a defensive stopper with his athleticism and strength.
Actaully, who is Danny Green? …
Oh and that Dwight Howard impersonation shit was lame as hell. As Kevin Hart said, everybody has a Yes man, some people need a NO man. Dwight needs a “No” man. Someone to tell him when he’s on some stupid shit
Howard was just having fun but… you didn’t actually think those impersonations were good, did you? They were absolutely terrible for the most part. I think Arnold might be the only passable one.
@ Chicagorilla
Baby Shaq’s been hit with the And 1/streetball label. Most of those cats can’t make the transition to NBA ball because of the structure. It’s true when Half Man Half Amazing said back in the day “When you go to the streets, things change.” but it’s also true the other way around.
Perks celebrity game got cancelled… OKC boys were no shows.
I used to love streetballers. I was at a game at Rucker Park and I remember hotsauce looked right at me. I felt like a little girl scout meeting Justin Timberlake. RIP ESCALADE.
Reports are coming in that Perkins mean mugged six guys into the hospital, one of them is on life support. Witnesses say that they’d never seen someone mean mug a person as hard as Kendrick Perkins did on that night.
SJax hasn’t actually been in any trouble for ages, I demand he be treat fairly and not brought into every negative story.
The Dwight Howard impressions were AWFUL. If he wasn’t a famous NBA player you’d have been able to hear crickets. Also “he nailed Barkley and LL Cool J” PAUSE. Every famous person needs at least one true friend to keep them grounded. One of Dwight’s boys should have told him he isn’t good at impressions and they aren’t funny. Embarrassing stuff indeed, still not as embarrassing as his dunk contest winning but still…
What happened to Rashad McCants acting career?
Dwight has retreating hairline too. In 5 yrs he’s gonna look like Pierce. Lebron’s gonna (if he doesn’t start shaving) look like Malone
If perks’ celebrity game got cancelled, and the OKC boys were no show that is not gonna be good start for their locker room if/when the season starts.
I was about to click on the D12 impersonations link, but I want to thank the Dime posters from saving me from the misery.
Perkins…. sounds like he was DRUNK AS HELL
That’s What’s Up – I was thinking the exact same thing. I’m so happy that I read the comments before clicking the link.
For the life of me, I can’t picture Perkins in a club. I just can’t. He was probably wearing a pink shirt, but swears it’s “salmon”, and that’s where all of the trouble started.
People in the club probaly tryin to get some case money. And Dwight need to cut the dumb shit out.He been impersonating people since he came in the league.It aint funny no more.He need to copy Hakeem post game or fall the fuck back.
Tough article to read Dime. No pro-am, college, league lockout news. The Dwight Howard and And1 cats stories were kind of a stretch.
@13
Yeah, Dwight should keep working on his impersonations of dominant centers from the past who powered their teams to championships.
@ I just love the comments section on smack.never disappoints me. that´s all i wanted to say.
I always thought Baby Shack should be in the league, AO as well. Shaq O’Neal even said that he could play NBA ball. If former Harlem Globetrotters can play in the league then why cant streetballers?
@Chicagorilla my bad didnt mean to bite your opening line lol
HEY JDIZZLE…i’m not completely sure, i didn’t do any research and i’m going purely off word of mouth and by those accounts i actually think AO made it to the nba d-league. if so, he came close to making it to the L.
@ beiber newz
AO did make a couple of 76er camps. One of the old episodes of ESPN’s Streetball showed him playing at a camp. He also played some in the D League during its early years.
Thanks for the confirmation @promoman. I’ve been wondering if the rumor was true. Satisfying 2 finally know…
Baby Shack is a great dude no lock up thing there for one’s comment. Shack could be a strong pg in the league if he kept working on his decision making and ball handling he’s very explosive yesterday Kevin Durant came down the court with the ball and gave it to Baby Shack. Shack looked back at Durant and Durant nodded his head as if to say take him and Baby Shack did and strongly and explosively finished at the rim, it should have been an and one lol This game was The Goodman Coalition a good reunion with Jeff Green as his teammate…
Dwight has a pretty high forehead himself. We’ll see how he looks in a few years. I wonder if Lebron will make it a goal to toast Howard the next time they play.
I’d love to see Perkins in an actual fight. I hate the type that act tough but never back it up…and Perkins seems like he could be their poster child.
@ JH
Dudes that like to go around acting hard and starting shit are usually the biggest pussies. Throw in the fact that Perkins isn’t especially talented and you can see he fits the bill.
Kendrick Perkins boldly proclaimed his innocence from public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges. His attorney also acknowledged the possibility of filing a police brutality complaint against the arresting officers. His attorney claims Perk did not drink any alcohol and was treated inappropriately, with witnesses to support his case. It is important to reserve judgment in any situation until facts come out. Whether it’s an NBA player, a police department, or the nun across the street. Jumping to conclusions for any charge is a waste of time.
perkins sucks. he sucked with boston, sucked with OC and will suck anywhere he goes.