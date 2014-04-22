Kendrick Perkins Forces OT With Buzzer-Beater, But Grizzlies Still Tie Series 1-1

Game 2 between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder turned out to be a thrilling spectacle of basketball. The game went back and forth and proved that playoff basketball is nothing but pure entertainment. With the score at 99-97 in favor of Memphis, OKC had one final chance to either win the game or force overtime. Russell Westbrook chucked up a prayer from downtown, but came up short. Luckily for OKC, Kendrick Perkins was in the right place at the right time, as he grabbed the offensive rebound and banked in a layup to beat the buzzer.

However, Memphis regained control of the game in overtime and walked away with the 111-105 win. The series is now tied up at one game apiece and shifts to Tennessee for the next two matchups.

