Kendrick Perkins: “In Seven Games I Don’t Think We Can Be Beat”

As good as the Boston Celtics have been this season (currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference), the scary thing to think about is that they’ve been playing without their best defender in Kendrick Perkins. And while Perk works his way back from an injury that he thinks “for sure” cost him and his teammates a ring, all Boston can do now is wait for their big guy to return – which is slated to be sometime before NBA All-Star Weekend.

So far this season Boston has only lost seven times, a number that Perkins feels strongly about. Why? Because given seven chances, he believes the Celtics will always come out victorious at least four times.

“In seven games I don’t think we can be beat by any team,” Perkins told Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports. “Too deep. Too much experience. Too many hard-working guys. Too many guys that have a chip on their shoulder.”

Strong words for a guy who will have to battle the likes of Dwight Howard, Paul Gasol or Tim Duncan in order to achieve his goal, but Perkins has never been one to lack confidence. The question in many minds will be how the Celtics will keep up their success when he returns, juggling minutes between him and current starter Shaquille O’Neal.

What do you think? Are this year’s Celtics unstoppable in a seven-game series?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.