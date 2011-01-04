Kendrick Perkins: “In Seven Games I Don’t Think We Can Be Beat”

As good as the Boston Celtics have been this season (currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference), the scary thing to think about is that they’ve been playing without their best defender in Kendrick Perkins. And while Perk works his way back from an injury that he thinks “for sure” cost him and his teammates a ring, all Boston can do now is wait for their big guy to return – which is slated to be sometime before NBA All-Star Weekend.
So far this season Boston has only lost seven times, a number that Perkins feels strongly about. Why? Because given seven chances, he believes the Celtics will always come out victorious at least four times.
“In seven games I don’t think we can be beat by any team,” Perkins told Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports. “Too deep. Too much experience. Too many hard-working guys. Too many guys that have a chip on their shoulder.”
Strong words for a guy who will have to battle the likes of Dwight Howard, Paul Gasol or Tim Duncan in order to achieve his goal, but Perkins has never been one to lack confidence. The question in many minds will be how the Celtics will keep up their success when he returns, juggling minutes between him and current starter Shaquille O’Neal.
What do you think? Are this year’s Celtics unstoppable in a seven-game series?
The Celtics are as close to unstoppable as you can get in a seven game series. Only a handful of teams even stand a chance…those being the obvious Lakers, Heat, and Spurs. I don’t even think the Magic can beat them in 7 at all.
I’m a Lakers fan but after last year and watching the way they have played this year shorthanded, they definitely play the best team ball of any team in the league and if they are 100%, I think probably only the Lakers really stand a chance in 7 games. I have a lot of respect for the way that team plays basketball and they really are my favorite team to watch in terms of how to play basketball the right way. I know that’s blasphemy coming from a Lakers fan but it’s the truth.
This guy has to stick to sitting around trying to eat his own face instead of running his mouth while he is wearing a suit.
Is there a situation in which someone on the Celts WON’T talk shit about something? Is shit talking/douchebaggary something that is taught at practices or does it just come naturally to all of these guys?
Boston would be unstoppable with a PG that could shoot, yet still pass to an open man…
It’s really not a bad point he makes, that in any seven-game series they will win four of them.
The problem is there are a few other teams who are ALSO built only to win championships, not just make a deep run. And those guys all think they can win four out of seven every single time too.
Jermaine is finally playing well enough, so Semi Erden and Harangody can go back to playing garbage time. And once Delonte comes back he’ll eat up all the minutes from Wafer and Avery Bradley, plus take some minutse off Ray’s plate.
Two very good defenders (three with Garnett) still to be plugged into the roster.
Control is right on time. The celtics will be the toughest to beat in a. Game series, especially when healthy. There inside prescense is just too strong. KG, Shaq, o’neal, perkins and davis are jus too big a front court to deal with by orl, atl, chi and mia and lakers will struggle against them. They also have the best D and ball movement on offense in the league, I think orl is second to that.
Is that…..
Perk smiling?
anybody know how i could watch NBA games on the internet from different markets?
@steve nash
atdhe.net
CO-SIGNS ARTICLE.
the Celtics are stuck in their “What If” fantasy land . . . we were injured in 08 and took our beating like a man, they get beat in 7 games this past June and all they want to do is talk tough . . . who was Perkins before KG, Ray Ray and Pierce joined forces . . . that’s right . . a NOBODY . . . btw, i think KP can go through Paul Gasol, but not Pau Gasol ;)
when is he due back? might have to find him on the wire in my fantasy league…
Why do some commenters resort to insults, I always wonder that. It’s like you’ve been wronged by some of these players, I’m sure that in some cases they are attempts to be amusing but when it happens way to often it seems kind of sad.
When the Celts are all healthy and playing well, I do think no one can beat them. I’ve been very impressed so far but they still need to keep some bigs healthy if they want to beat a team like LA.
And I still view the Heat as kind of a wild-card team. They might be a force when the playoffs come around.
perk and the celts gotta stop whining, i dont remember the lakers bitching at all with bynum in 2008.
having said that, they are most definitely one of the favourites along with the spurs. the heat are also in the running and if the real lakers show up they would be included as well.
@marcus the great
thanks for the link
Why is everyone assuming that the Lakers are the best team in the NBA? The way they’re playing now, I doubt they’d get past the 1st round! I say the Spurs can break Boston because they simply have MORE experience and very hard-working guys
Perkins is the Celtics best defender?? Personally I’d give that title to Rondo. There’s no question he’s the Celtics best POST defender but not best defender.
Again, all I can say is WOW!!! The Celtics must be smashing one or two of your girls or something. A player makes a confident statement about his team and now its considered “tough talk”? WTF is he supposed to say…”well, we’re ok. I don’t think we can win the championship though. I don’t we can beat another team in a 7-gm series. Sorry fans.” Come on. All we heard in 08′ is how if Bynum and wait til Bynum and watch when we have Bynum…Face it, Boston has a Great Team. They have played great basketball even very short-handed. I believe with KP back Shaq “should” understand his role as his back-up (maybe/maybe not) or if he has to KP working back into game shape coming off the bench. You throw Shaq, KP, and Big Baby at Orlando and they CANNOT BEAT BOSTON in a 7 gm series. Hell, they don’t even know “how” to get DH the ball in the post! 7-8 possessions and he gets NO touches! @Control – you got a real hard-on for Rondo don’t you? He wasn’t even IN the article and you take a shot…LOL…Boston will just pound Miami into submission without any inside presence—Miami over Orlando and then Boston over Miami to go up against the Lakeshow or Spurs in the finals…#mostly jmo