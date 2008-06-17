Perk Will Play

Kendrick Perkins says he’s going to play tonight. This is actually a big deal. The Celtics clearly missed his presence in Game 5 on D and on the glass as Pau and Lamar were able to dominate in the paint (or as close to “dominate” as those two can get).
He’s had problems with that shoulder. So he won’t have a super impact, but he’s a body. And I’m glad he’s playing just so Boston can use PJ a little less, and more effectively. And we won’t be seeing Powe starting this time around. (thank God)
his presence has been overrated. he just a fat body. kinda like having eddy curry (but meaner) on the celts.
i dont expect him to have any impact.
FUCK PERK.
Chappelle.
[www.youtube.com]
Powe for MVP.
Big mistake by Perk. Why potentially put you long-term health at risk for one game? Perk has the skills and talents to be a real superstar in this leage oneday, but he’s risking losing it all to be a part of tonights game? He’ll have a ton more opportunities to lead his team to a championship. Don’t do it Perk!
yallallreadyknow…
i think perk’s fat body in game 5 would’ve meant that the celtics would’ve been champs by now. not that he’d dominate or make it a blowout, but he would’ve given them enough. but that’s just my opinion.
Even if it trims a couple of years off of his career, it’s worth it. There’s no guarantee he ever sees a finals series again, even if he becomes a star. I’d bet that guys like Barkley or Ewing would give up their last couple of seasons for a ring.
oh shit
LMAO @ post #8!!!!!!
I am the only Perkins that ever mattered
Rico, you’re insane. Perk doesn’t have the talent to be a superstar, he does have the talent to be a good starter, and he’s already a damn good defender and rebounder (where his presence should be felt tonight.)
PLUS, he already signed an extension (great move by Danny, locking him up for 4 yrs, $16M before this season, starting next year, or in other words, only $1M/year more than Scal!)
and these are the kind of guys you want on your team. Anyone that’d sit out a Finals game out of fear of a long-term injury is a guy I don’t want on my team next year (I think we can all agree on that, right?)
@Celt Fan…..You’re nucking futs! Perkins is the future face of the Celtics, if they can keep him. The big three will soon be dead….at that time Perkins will be a consistent all-star. Top 10 in the leage.
gotta love the lakers this came from realgm front page
” Lakers’ guard Sasha Vujacic believes that the Celtics have been playing too rough through the first five games of the NBA Finals, according to The Los Angeles Daily News.
“Phil (Jackson) told me after the game that he thought I was a bit emotional. And I think he was right; I didn’t manage it right,” Vujacic said. “It all started from that poke in the eye (by Celtics’ guard Sam Cassell). I got a little bit mad because the ref was right there, and he didn’t call it.”
Sasha believes that Boston gets away with quite a bit.
“They (Boston) foul a lot. They get away with a lot of fouls,” Vujacic said. “When we go back to Boston, we know that they are going do a lot of moving picks like they do, and they’re probably going to get away with it. But we got to stay smart, stay focused, and play with poise.”
Rico you’re tripping.We talking about Kendrick Perkins and you say top 10 in the league.But Pau dont want Kendrick to play because he treats Pau like his bitch in that paint.
I hope Big Perk doesn’t play cuz I wanna see what kind of “hood suit” he’s gonna wear