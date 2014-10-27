Kendrick Perkins Insists That Starting, Coming Off Bench Doesn’t Matter To Him

Kendrick Perkins’ time in the limelight might finally be coming to a close. Though coach Scott Brooks has yet to name his starting center, signs point to second-year kiwi Steven Adams usurping Perkins in the Okahoma City Thunder rotation. And though the incumbent admits to being nervous about his new circumstances, Perkins also insists that opening games or coming off the bench ultimately doesn’t matter to him.

Big picture, Perkins maintains that crunch-time minutes and having the opportunity to show the league he’s still a valuable player trump the importance of starting. A free agent after 2014-2015, the 29 year-old also says his uncertain future has left him weary.

Via Anthony Slater of NewsOK:

“Ain’t gonna lie, I’m nervous,” Perkins admitted. “I don’t know what it’s gonna be, what the playing time gonna be, whether I’m starting or whether I’m coming off the bench…” “To me, it really don’t even matter,” Perkins said of [Brooks’] impending decision. “I just want an opportunity to play, that’s it. Since I’ve been here, the only thing I’ve been trying to embrace on the whole organization and the young guys is just how to win. Since I’ve been here, that’s all I’ve been doing…” “Like I told y’all at Media Day, I started all the games last year that I played in and didn’t play in nearly enough of the fourth quarters that I wanted to play in,” he said. “So that really was my goal coming into this year…” “It’s a big year,” he admitted. “Once you get on the court, you’re not only auditioning for the Thunder but you’re auditioning for the other teams in the league. They got scouts in the stands and stuff like that. One thing I know about myself and one thing the league know about me, I am a winner.”

We speculated that the absence of Kevin Durant would serve as perfect impetus for the more offensive-oriented Adams to overtake Perkins as the Thunder’s primary center. In the interim, Adams was a preseason revelation while Perkins was sidelined with an injured quad.

Frankly, it’s high time for Brooks to make a switch regardless of Adams’ recent play. Perkins has been arguably the least impactful starter in the league offensively over the past few years, and his play on the other end is no longer good enough to justify major minutes. The Thunder’s defensive rating was only .3 points better with Perkins on the floor last season, while their offensive rating spiked 7.9 points while he rode the bench. And due to his increasing turnover woes, even the common refrain that Perkins’ screen-setting makes him an offensive plus holds no weight.

Adams’ performance only makes Brooks’ decision easier. The sophomore averaged 17.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.8 blocks per-36 minutes and shot a scintillating 68.4 percent from the floor during the exhibition slate. The eye-test was just as encouraging. Adams has a developing post game, can finish on the move, and is a far more versatile defender than the heavy-footed Perkins.

This is an easy call for Brooks on multiple levels, basically, and it’s good news that Perkins will apparently take it in stride. He’s a valuable member of the Oklahoma City locker room, and is simply much better suited for a bit role at this point of his career. It’s likely Perkins will enjoy more playing time in match-ups against teams boasting beasty post scorers, too.

But saying the right things and actually doing them when the time comes are different. When Perkins is riding the bench for all but several minutes a night in January, will he be content playing as glorified mean-mugging cheerleader? Especially during a contract year? Time will tell, but Adams’ play will do the same affirmatively when it comes to Brooks’ choice.

What do you think should start – Perkins or Adams?

