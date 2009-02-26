Kendrick Perkins Isn’t the Most Popular Player

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated conducted an NBA Player Poll, asking guys all around the League “Which NBA Player Thinks He’s Better Than He Really Is?” Surprisingly, Kendrick Perkins tied for No. 1 with the no-brainer, DeShawn Stevenson.



How could the League think that these two guys have similar egos? Perkins seems like a fairly soft-spoken dude on the floor. Aside from the mumbling and open-palmed “That foul was on me?!?!” expression he gives to officials, Perkins doesn’t stand out as being particularly obnoxious. On the other hand, DeShawn wags his hand in his face every time he hits a shot, no matter how badly he’s getting beat on the other end.

I remembered our post about this poll when watching the Clippers stun the Celtics last night, as it seemed like L.A. was continually taking advantage of Perkins as they closed out on Boston’s lead. When we originally posted the poll, a lot of readers defended Perk as a “you get what you see” kind of player – not that such a description really means anything. But I guess the main point is that he’s consistently going to produce in the 8-point, 8-board range.

However, during last night’s game, the only reputation that he maintained was that of a brute who is building an impressive resume of injuring other players (see: Gordon, Eric). Frankly, I can see why some guys in the League say that he’s overvalued.

Without KG or Veal Scalabrine, Perkins had to shoulder a bigger burden on the block. Normally, it’s enough for K-Perk to keep the opposing center off the glass. If he boxes his man out, it allows Garnett to elevate and grab a rebound at – or above – the rim. However last night, that wasn’t enough. And that’s why the Celtics lost.

There were multiple key possessions down the stretch in which L.A. got second chances – Marcus Camby tipped in a Mardy Collins miss with about six minutes left, right over Perkins’ shoulders to cut the C’s lead to one point, MC put back a Baron Davis miss with less than a minute to tie the game at 90-90, and then Zach Randolph hit the game-winning bucket with under 20 seconds to play when he collected another Collins miss right under the rim for an easy lay-up.

The truth is, Perkins is never anything more than a complementary piece. When KG is out of the lineup like last night, that’s perfectly clear.