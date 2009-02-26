Kendrick Perkins Isn’t the Most Popular Player

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated conducted an NBA Player Poll, asking guys all around the League “Which NBA Player Thinks He’s Better Than He Really Is?” Surprisingly, Kendrick Perkins tied for No. 1 with the no-brainer, DeShawn Stevenson.
How could the League think that these two guys have similar egos? Perkins seems like a fairly soft-spoken dude on the floor. Aside from the mumbling and open-palmed “That foul was on me?!?!” expression he gives to officials, Perkins doesn’t stand out as being particularly obnoxious. On the other hand, DeShawn wags his hand in his face every time he hits a shot, no matter how badly he’s getting beat on the other end.
I remembered our post about this poll when watching the Clippers stun the Celtics last night, as it seemed like L.A. was continually taking advantage of Perkins as they closed out on Boston’s lead. When we originally posted the poll, a lot of readers defended Perk as a “you get what you see” kind of player – not that such a description really means anything. But I guess the main point is that he’s consistently going to produce in the 8-point, 8-board range.
However, during last night’s game, the only reputation that he maintained was that of a brute who is building an impressive resume of injuring other players (see: Gordon, Eric). Frankly, I can see why some guys in the League say that he’s overvalued.
Without KG or Veal Scalabrine, Perkins had to shoulder a bigger burden on the block. Normally, it’s enough for K-Perk to keep the opposing center off the glass. If he boxes his man out, it allows Garnett to elevate and grab a rebound at – or above – the rim. However last night, that wasn’t enough. And that’s why the Celtics lost.
There were multiple key possessions down the stretch in which L.A. got second chances – Marcus Camby tipped in a Mardy Collins miss with about six minutes left, right over Perkins’ shoulders to cut the C’s lead to one point, MC put back a Baron Davis miss with less than a minute to tie the game at 90-90, and then Zach Randolph hit the game-winning bucket with under 20 seconds to play when he collected another Collins miss right under the rim for an easy lay-up.
The truth is, Perkins is never anything more than a complementary piece. When KG is out of the lineup like last night, that’s perfectly clear.
i like these player polls.
but i wish it wasnt anonymus. i like when the players call each other out. and call out coaches they like and dislike. and i like when players man up and stand behind their comments. and not bitch ouy as an anonymous source
needs to be more transparency with these polls
have you seen perk on the court?
this guy talks as much smack as KG but with the game of roy hibbert
ANNOYING AS HELL.
Lotta Boston fans will be in a lil snit about this, but it’s true. Perkins ….ain’t nearly all that many Boston fans make dude out to be.
It should really say something when your peers rank you among the likes of DeShawn. Wow.
maddskizzle I would say Roy Hibb has more game lol.
Has nothing to do w/ anything, but he definitely sounds like dude from Sling Blade.
Say what you want, but if you start for a title team, you’re not bad. If the Lakers had a guy like him (a bruiser that owns the paint defensively and isn’t afraid to body up an opposing big) they may’ve had a better outcome last June. Having said all of that, he’s our 5th best starter, so he should just keep his mouth shut unless it’s time to do the enforcing…
He’s a defensive big that has a limited offensive game (though his turnaround “J” from 5 ft is starting to fall,) he’s nothing more than a piece, but a very solid one that every title team needs to get the defensive stops you need. And GEE, I don’t think Boston fans call him anything but that, which is pretty accurate – take up space in the middle, make the dunks you’ll get playing off KG, block some shots and get the boards you should get and a few you shouldn’t and use your 6 fouls to make life hard on an opposing 5 for the night.
He plays his role well and sounds like he’s inbred – it’s tough not to like him!
We do have a center like that CeltsFan..
Problem is he always blows a knee come January.. but all in all Bynum would eat Perkins for breakfast.. Like i said Perkins is all scowl with no substance.. With his build he should average at least 10 Boards a game..
Hes Eddy Curry but can play D.. Nuff said..
my bad hes Eddie Curry with no Offense and can play D..
Andrew Katz is an idiot, these man has to be a celt fan, Kendrick Perkins is the most obnoxious player in the L, you watch the game he’s cursing people out, screaming at officials etc.That poll is so accurate. This guy is classless.
dont watch too many celts games as i’m on the west coast, but when i do catch the games he just seems to mugg a lot and look mad all the time. Doesnt seem to talk much as most people say. But like Celts fan said, he’s a role player that does job most nights. deshawn tho…
Doug,
Thanks for the kind words, buddy.
Maybe I need to clarify my point about Perkins not being quite as obnoxious as DeShawn Stevenson. Perhaps it depends on what you find to be more heinous – someone who actively tries to irritate other people by being a dick, even though he knows that he has no business doing so, or someone who complains and broods within the course of a game.
Kendrick Perkins doesn’t go out every night thinking, “How can I be a prick tonight?” DeShawn’s “I Can’t Feel My Face” routine is a pre-meditated act, geared towards drawing attention to himself.
– AK
I’m surprised you could find a picture of Perkins actually smiling. He has a constant sour expression on his face and he’s always cursing. No one was even mentioning Perk before KG got there so take it down a notch big man.
AK please refer to blog#13, this is why that guy ranked #1 in the poll,i’m not taken back by that at all. Comparing this guy to Deshawn Stevenson doesn’t make him less of a dirty player. I’m more surprised by the remark about DeShawn Stevenson, I think people are going hard at him for not backing down from LeBron and his man-friend Jay-Z, who btw came out looking way more childish than he did at the end of there feud.I respected Jay before that and than he writes a song about him and plays it in a club, involving himself with matters that had nothing to do with him real stupid.”How can I be a prick tonight?” I beg to differ Katz, wake-up man he didn’t finish number one in this poll by chance, everyone can see this guy is classless,dirty and has a false perception of how good he really isn’t but you.
I agree with the player’s poll.
I am growing tired of Perkin’s act. Annoying as hell, but I’ll give the dude this though – role player, does his job – just assumes his role and self is way too important :)
Comon Andrew, if your peers, who play/work with you deem you a jerk, most likely you are one.
The overweight Kanye’s in the house….
The most annoying thing about Perks is that he thinks he’s a legit champion because he has a ring, and he talks shit CONSTANTLY. The guy acts like a douche (Jason Maxiel headlock/throw for example) because he thinks he’s a bad ass.
The guy ain’t shit, if he didn’t have 3 hofers on his team, he’d probably not even be in the league. The Celts could have replaced him with any big 7fer and got the same production, or an increased production from most big guys in the league. The guy is the Celts version of Rafael Araujo, but less of a bad ass, more of a shit talker.
I’d love to see someone like Wally world pop him right in the fuckin mouth to shut his bitch ass up.
him and big baby are the most out of shape basketball players they give couch coaches and janitors all around the globe a glimmer of hope. And before KG got to the celts Paul Pierce had the physique of a 6’8 John Bagley
Have you not seen a Boston game ? This dude thinks he’s the best center in the game since Wilt. I’ve watched games where he just dunked the ball and started screaming like he was on a rollercoaster.
Shaq and dwight staring at their hand, darius and q doing the tentacles thing, and deshawn waving his hand in front of his face is all the same. I highly doubt that deshawn starting doing his ritual because he wants to be a “prick” as AK puts it.
Katz i wonder sometimes if you watch NBA games…Perkins is a want to be bully. He has learned a lot from KG. Tries to pick on and non stop runs his mouth to smaller players. He did it to Wally about 3 weeks ago. The guy is a punk and i’m glad the rest of the players in the L see what we all do.
@ doug
I think scal deserves to be on that list of most out of shape players too
Ok. #1 perk was the 2nd best HSer in his class, just #1 was lebron. Dude aint dirty. He made one dirty play, don’t make him a dirty player.
@control – I’d love to see that too. Wally world wouldn’t be such a pretty boy in a wheel chair. Perk aint Melo, he’s not backing down.
Also, DUDE STARTED On A TITLE TEAM, to say you could replace him with any 7 footer and get the same production is just fuckin stupid. Dudes just a role playing starter, but come fuckin on.
Celts Fan
Wally World looks like he’s been roidin, I don’t think Perks would beat him down quite like you’d think.
Yeah he started on a title team, but that title team had 3 future hall of famers, what did Perk add to that? He boxed a few guys out, got a rebound here and there, and sometimes got a put back basket while the other team was worried about RayRay, PP or KG. He isn’t some amazingly gifted athlete, nor are his basketball skills really anything special.
You tell me, what does he do that any average 7fter in the league couldn’t do?
He’s a good defender. Not saying he’s a stud, but he’s above average.
I don’t give a fuck what kinda ARod shit Wally been taking, Perk would fuck up that wanna be Abercrombie model
Celts Fan
Just cause Perk is a decent size, and talks some reckless shit, don’t mean he can fuck anyone up. I ain’t saying he’d pull a Melo backpedal or anything, but he’s only average size/strength for a 7fter. Hell, Maxiel would have curb stomped his fucking ass after that cheap shot Perks gave him if people weren’t holding him back.
I think LeBron James could play center better than Perks. There are probably 18-25 centers (or power forwards playing out of position) on other teams that could do a better job for the Celts, the Celts just don’t have anyone else so he gets the job by default. The guy is an average role player, a decent defender, a horrible offensive player who talks and acts like he thinks he is Wilt.
Come on man, you’re exaggerating on everything. I’m not even wasting my time trying to refute these points and 18-25 isn’t “every other center in the league” so you just proved my point. Above average was all I said. Thank you, game over.
but yes, Maxiell woulda fucked up his day
am I the only one who watched the finals last year?!
The game that we lost in LA where it wasn’t even close, it was the same game we didn’t have Perk.
Come on Dime, y’all are better than this…
Kendick Perkins is Duchebag – thats it
yeaaa.. there have been a couple times that ive watched him.. and hed foul somebody hard.. and then hed have that ugly ass mean face on… like “thats wut you GET!”. and then on the next play someone’ll just dunk on him.. or when they give him the ball.. he just totally botches it up.
this goes for any cocky players out there.. i love to watch u look like fools.
no sasha vujacic?
how come it looks like perk has jizz on the sides of his mouth?
This might be the only time we see this guy smiling.
Perkins is a BUM. Hes the fake-ist tough duy since Rick Ross. As [art of his campaign to stay in the league he has assumed this totally bad/tough guy role the only thing rugged about him is his skills apart from avg height for the position he is so shit.
Just as a side note in HS( he didnt go to colloege -remember) he was a perimeter loving power forward
On any other team – hes prob cut
@ 23
Luol Deng was #2 that year though- fyi
I love Perk because
1)He’s got the best mean mug since Ice Cube
2)He’s a hilarious interview…dude has some serious molasses in his voice
3)www.perkisabest.com
Really, though, I think folks got it twisted. Perk plays with a chip on his shoulder. That’s a lot different than being cocky. At a listed 6’10” (barely, I’d say), he’s undersized for a center, heightwise. Show me a polite undersized center, and I’ll show you someone who gets abused regularly. He plays mean cuz he has to. Can’t think of anything he’s done on or off the court that suggests he thinks he’s better than he is.
To me, by far the most obnoxious self-absorbed player who gives himself props on the court is Francisco Garcia of the Kings. This idiot hops around and does a Kobe-like airplane-immitation after hitting a 3-pointer, while his team has one of the worst records in the league and they are down by 30 at this point. I went to see the Kings play at the Izod center versus the Nets earlier this season and he was celebrating each of his shots as if he was in the NBA finals. He’s from Washington Heights, so I guess I give him some props, but he needs to have a head-check and be more humble on the court…
If you ever met Big Perk you would know these ppl don’t know nothing who are voting
uhh Perkins is among the league leaders in techs, because he talks too much shit. And he’s an asshole. He should have led in this poll by far.