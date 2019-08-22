Getty Image

The NBA is currently wrapped up in a heated debate about double teams in pickup games, but before that news cycle began, one of the biggest topics of conversation among fans was Carmelo Anthony’s future in the league. Despite his best efforts, Anthony has been unable to land anywhere following his departure from the Houston Rockets last year, whether that be on an NBA roster or with the national team for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Perhaps history would have been a bit different if the last two years weren’t as rough as they were for Anthony. His stop in Oklahoma City did not go as planned, while his time in Houston came to an abrupt end. Maybe a different change of scenery would have been better, and thanks to Kendrick Perkins, we learned on Wednesday that LeBron James tried to provide Anthony with a place to hoop.

Perk, in a pair of tweets on Wednesday morning, claimed that James advocated for Anthony to come to Cleveland when the two were still on the Cavaliers. Management, however, was not as keen on that idea and turned LeBron down.