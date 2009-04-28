Kendrick Perkins: The Refs Don’t Like Us

Kendrick Perkins has figured out how to turn yesterday’s biggest non-story into an issue. Yesterday, some excuse-making Celtic fans spread word that two of the refs from Game 4 in Chicago were both Chicago natives. And get this, their families left the game wearing Chicago Bulls gear! Holy crap. If that’s the case, David Stern should probably investigate before we’ve got another Tim Donaghy scandal on our hands. NOT.

These conspiracy theorists now have more fuel in their fire thanks to Perkins because of his comments after practice yesterday.



“I don’t think the refs like the Boston Celtics,” he said after yesterday’s practice. When asked why, Perkins also was careful to indict his team. “I don’t know,” he said, breaking into a smile. “We’ve got a lot of talkers on this team, if you know what I mean.”

You don’t need to be a psychiatrist to see that incessant talking on the court would piss a ref off. So if you feel like refs don’t like the Celtics because you and your teammates are chirping up all the time – and that could very well adversely affect the team – then guess what? Stop talking.

Source: Fan Nation