Kenneth Faried Soars For A Nasty Tip-Dunk Against Dominican Republic

#Video
09.03.14 4 years ago

Kenneth Faried came into Team USA’s Wednesday game against the Dominican Republic shooting an insane 81 percent from the field in FIBA World Cup play. This insane tip-dunk certainly won’t hurt his efficiency, either.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Sick.

But awesome plays like this one and Faried’s all-around dominance only make things harder on the Denver Nuggets.

(Vine via gifdsports) (GIF via _MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSFIBA World CupKENNETH FARIEDTEAM USAvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP