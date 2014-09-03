Kenneth Faried Soars For A Nasty Tip-Dunk Against Dominican Republic

Kenneth Faried came into Team USA’s Wednesday game against the Dominican Republic shooting an insane 81 percent from the field in FIBA World Cup play. This insane tip-dunk certainly won’t hurt his efficiency, either.
Sick.
But awesome plays like this one and Faried’s all-around dominance only make things harder on the Denver Nuggets.
Damn his hustle is just a pleasure to watch. It#s early, but does anyone else get the feeling the Manimal could be the team’s MVP?