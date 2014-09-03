Kenneth Faried Soars For A Nasty Tip-Dunk Against Dominican Republic

Kenneth Faried came into Team USA’s Wednesday game against the Dominican Republic shooting an insane 81 percent from the field in FIBA World Cup play. This insane tip-dunk certainly won’t hurt his efficiency, either.

Sick.

But awesome plays like this one and Faried’s all-around dominance only make things harder on the Denver Nuggets.

(Vine via gifdsports) (GIF via _MarcusD_)

