Kenny Anderson appearing at House of Hoops in Long Island

With a another brand-new House of Hoops store opening in Long Island, N.Y., you knew a big name was going to be involved.

If you’re near L.I. this Saturday, drop by the House of Hoops grand opening at Roosevelt Field Mall to meet NBA All-Star and former high school national Player of the Year Kenny Anderson. The former New Jersey Net and NYC high school legend will be doing a Q&A in the store, and will be joined by some of the area’s top ballplayers and basketball figures. There will also be a DJ and giveaways.