Kenny Anderson, Three-Man Weaves And Crab Cakes: Dime’s Weekend With The Nike LeBron 8 PS

“Ooooo. They got crab cakes in here?” Yes, they did, and Dime‘s visit to Miami to check out the newest sneaker from LeBron James‘ line, the Nike LeBron 8 PS , had a lot more than that. Eating crab cakes and some other weird seafood (I heard the name countless times, but still can’t say or spell it) in a suite during the Heat’s Game 1 win over the Sixers was great. But the real reason why I went down there, the real reason why I got up at 4 a.m. to catch a flight on Friday morning, was to check out the kicks.

Nike pampered us all (there were around 20 media members in attendance for the weekend) as only they can. But it wouldn’t have mattered had the product been mediocre. As I saw in the media wear test, it definitely wasn’t.

The whole process of creating this three-sneaker-in-one-line for this season came from Jason Petrie, the lead designer for Nike’s LeBron line, and James himself. Nike released a signature shoe for the forward at the beginning of the season, the Nike LeBron 8 V1, then followed with another around the All-Star break, the Nike LeBron 8 V2. The PS is the final release of the trifecta. Petrie said James has always thought of the season in two parts: there’s the long, 82-game marathon and then a quick, 28-game sprint in the playoffs. Combining that with LeBron’s long love affair with the lion â€“ “He’s the beast,” Petrie said. “The king of the jungle.” â€“ brought the designers to think way outside of the box.

So Petrie started brainstorming the way a lion tracks prey. For those of you who aren’t Discovery Channel junkies (seriously slap yourself), you have the stalk, then the attack and then the kill. Lions will sometimes stalk their preys for hours, pick out the weakest animal and then devise a plan to separate it from the rest of the herd. Once, that happens, it’s over. It’ll be an ambush. And then, it’ll be a kill. Those three phases came to epitomize this new season of LeBron sneakers.

Said Petrie, “We wanted the shoe to literally morph from where it was at the beginning of the season until the end.”

The Nike LeBron 8 PS is the lightest shoe in the series, nearly 2.5 ounces lighter than the Nike LeBron 8 V1. Petrie wanted the shoe to symbolize a sprinter. Once the playoffs start, it’s two months of nonstop charging. You can’t pace yourself or look over your shoulder. It had to be as light as possible. Petrie wanted “pinnacle performance.” Still because LeBron is so big, Petrie found they couldn’t cut it all the way. It’s not always about being the lightest shoe possible, he says, especially with LeBron.

“You have to protect him from himself because he’s just so fast and so strong,” Petrie described. “The forces that he exerts on a shoe aren’t what a normal athlete would exert.”

Still, they incorporated Hyperfuse, which let them build a composite upper for peak performance. Instead of leather, which would have natural defects, they could design it perfectly right down to the millimeter to provide full zonal support. The full-length Max Air unit from the previous sneakers was slimmed down to just the heel. Then with the inclusion of carbon fiber, super light and super strong, it all added up to create a shoe that was noticeably lighter.

Petrie broke it all down mathematically for us. Basically, those tiny ounces might not seem like much, but over the course of a mile, that extra weight amounts to about 55-60 pounds. Considering James runs an average of three miles a game, that’s a ton of unnecessary weight.

“We could’ve gone lighter,” promised Petrie, “but LeBron said, ‘Hey wait. This feels great. I don’t want something…a slipper on there.'”