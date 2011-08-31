Kenny Anderson To Coach At Posnack Jewish Day School

Thanks to the Palm Beach Post, it’s time for your daily edition of “random coaching hirings,” this time brought to you by none other than the Posnack Jewish Day School in Davie, Fla. So who did this high school hire to be their new basketball coach? Former NBA point guard Kenny Anderson, of course.

The 40-year-old Anderson who lives in Pembroke Pines will begin his Jewish reign this upcoming season, with the hopes of turning around a basketball team that went 10-11 last season.

“We’re tickled pink,” said Posnack AD Mitch Evron. “We’re ecstatic about getting a name like that in here to jump-start our basketball program. We’re all going to learn from him. He’s doing it for the right reasons. Whoever is advising him said to start small, and we’re certainly happy he started small with us.

“He could go to a 5A school and win, but he wants to be given credit for his teaching ability…if he can turn around our school, people are going to credit him.”

Previous to this, it was rumored that Anderson might join the coaching staff at the University of Miami as an assistant coach. His only previous coaching experience to day was with the CBA’s Atlanta Krunk in 2007.

