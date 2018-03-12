Hawks Guard Kent Bazemore’s Season Is Over Due To A Knee Injury

#Atlanta Hawks
03.12.18 2 hours ago

The Atlanta Hawks will miss the playoffs for the first time in a decade and, even if that was virtually assured after the team’s activity during the summer of 2017, it is still a bit of a strange reality. In fact, the Hawks are in the midst of the ping-pong ball race with several additional teams and Atlanta has come under some fire for resting healthy players, including veteran wing Kent Bazemore, at times over the last few weeks.

However, Bazemore suffered a legitimate (and visible) injury during Atlanta’s home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, removing himself from game action during live play and heading straight to the locker room with what the team called a knee sprain. On Monday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Bazemore’s injury is actually a bone bruise and, as a result, he will be sidelined for “several weeks.”

