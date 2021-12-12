One of the better stories in the Eastern Conference this season has been the play of the Washington Wizards. While the team has cooled off a little after a good start to the year, Washington sits at 15-12 at this early junction, which is good enough for the 6-seed in the East.

A big reason why they’ve been able to get off to a good start is the collection of players they got back in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, for example, has been his usual reliable self, a very solid three-and-D option who has carved out a nice role in the team’s starting lineup.

Despite that, Caldwell-Pope found himself submitting his application for this week’s edition of Shaqtin’ A Fool, and if we can be honest, we think he’s gonna end up running away with it. KCP was able to blow by Joe Ingles during the Wizards’ game against the Utah Jazz, and there was absolutely no one standing between himself and the rim. The former NBA champion decided to elevate and try to dunk, only there was a problem: the dang backboard got in his way.

KCP got rejected by the side of the backboard. pic.twitter.com/uR1uMEZKa0 — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 12, 2021

The Jazz went on to win, 123-98. Caldwell-Pope scored zero points in 25 minutes of work.