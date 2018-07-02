LeBron James Wasn’t The Only Free Agent The Lakers Agreed To A Deal With On Sunday

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers
Associate Editor
07.01.18

Getty Image

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a free agent for the second summer in a row. Last year, the then-Detroit wing took a gamble on himself, reportedly turning down offers that did not meet his salary demands. When the lucrative, long-term contract he wanted never came, Caldwell-Pope agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for nearly $17.8 million.

Now, Caldwell-Pope is trying again, testing the market as an unrestricted free agent and seeing what he can get on the heels of this past season. However, word broke on Sunday that the sixth-year wing will run it back for one more year with the Lakers for $12 million, as the Klutch Sports client will be joining LeBron James in Los Angeles.

