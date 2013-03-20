Kentucky Gets Julius Randle, Might Have the Greatest Recruiting Class of All-Time

The sting of an extraordinarily disappointing season that ended last night in a first round NIT loss to Robert Morris hurts a little bit less this afternoon for Kentucky fans.

In a press conference at his high school, 6-9 five-star recruit Julius Randle (Prestonwood Christian Academuy, Dallas, TX) officially committed to Kentucky, choosing the ‘Cats over Florida, Kansas and Texas.

So while the Wildcats may have skulked off the court in embarrassed fashion last night, Randle joins an incoming class that will likely have John Calipari‘s squad ranked No. 1 when next season starts. The class now features the blue chip Harrison Twins (Andrew and Aaron), top-ranked center Dakari Johnson, Top-5 small forward James Young, Top 10 power forward Marcus Lee and power forward Derek Willis in the Wildcats’ 2013 class. That’s just an outrageous collection of talent in one class, arguably the greatest ever.

For his part, Randle missed most of his senior season with a foot injury, but returned at the end to dominate and lead his team to a state title while averaging 25 points and more than 12 rebounds per game.

Assuming that some of the significant Kentucky talent that is already is already in place stays put, Coach Cal could be putting a terrifying mix of talent on the floor next season.

