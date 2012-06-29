Kentucky Owns The First 2 Picks Of The NBA Draft; LeBron Almost Lost His Finals MVP Trophy

So how about that 1-2 Kentucky punch? Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist became the first teammates to ever go 1-2 in the NBA Draft and it wasn’t something many saw coming until the final minute. All the hubbub was about what Michael Jordan would do with No. 2. We mean, the Bobcats are so bad (qualifier: worst ever) they needed as many picks as possible, but they’re putting their faith into a big, strong wing defender who can throw down hard on you, too. The initials MKG were trending in the U.S. right after the bold pick. We hope it’s right because we liked him in Kentucky. … Of course, Davis was the pick everyone knew would go No. 1, and Monty Williams and the Hornets have to be psyched to get him in teal and purple for real. Davis served up this nugget to an interviewer before the pick: “Who doesn’t like money?” … All across the country college coaches are ripe with smugness right now about coach John Calipari‘s 1-2 sweep and four overall in the first round with Terrence Jones at 18 and Marquis Teague at 29. A title and now this for Calipari? We’d love to hear his recruiting pitch when he next steps in a living room. North Carolina had four also in the first round. … Dion Waiters did our draft diary this year, and we knew all along he’d be the No. 4 pick (kidding). The dude from the ‘Cuse had a huge jump by going to the Cavs and being the biggest surprise of the lottery. He joins Marvin Williams as the only lottery pick to never start for his college team, and by the reaction from Twitter you’d think he’d never played a minute at the D-I level. Wrong. Dude can ball and could blow up in Cleveland alongside Kyrie Irving. Another backcourt that will be fun to watch? John Wall and Bradley Beal in Washington. … Congrats to Mr. Irrelevant, Robert Sacre of Gonzaga. The last pick in the whole thing gets a chance to break in with the Lakers and pick up some wisdom from Metta World Peace. Mitch Kupchak‘s already on the phone with him saying, “Do whatever Kobe wants.” … Also we really like Thomas Robinson and DeMarcus Cousins ripping down every offensive board together in Sacramento. … How pissed must Arnett Moultrie have been when champion Miami traded him? And how stoked must Justin Hamilton have been to become a Heatle? … One of the best crowd reaction of the night was to Ilkan Karaman‘s selection by the Brooklyn Nets. The 10-year-old they focused on looked totally puzzled, then whooped it up with a fist pump that would have made the old Jersey fans proud. Related: How bizarre is it to see the Nets’ logo in all black? We thought it was the Raiders for a few seconds. Don’t miss all of our thoughts on the picks right here. … Hit the jump to read about Mark Jackson‘s woes in the Bay Area …
Kentucky Owns The First 2 Picks Of The NBA Draft; LeBron Almost Lost His Finals MVP Trophy
uproxx 06.29.12 6 years ago
