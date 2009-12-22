Kentucky top recruit talks Bob Knight vs. John Calipari

While his Kentucky Wildcats are running through every obstacle in their path, John Calipari‘s controversial past never seems too far behind.

A couple weeks ago, Coach Cal appeared on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” and even during a light, good-natured interview, had to answer questions about trouble his programs encountered at Memphis and UMass and whether it would be an issue at Kentucky. Then last week, Bob Knight made headlines when he used Calipari as an example of what he sees wrong with college basketball.

High School Hoop’s Jason Jordan got up with Pike High School (Ind.) point guard Marquis Teague, UK’s top recruiting target in the Class of 2011, to talk about the recent criticisms of Calipari.

Marquis, younger brother of Hawks’ rookie Jeff Teague, is considering Kentucky along with Wake Forest, Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State and Cincinnati. He said he “wasn’t moved at all” by Knight’s comments, and it doesn’t seem to be impacting his recruitment process.

