Kentucky top recruit talks Bob Knight vs. John Calipari

While his Kentucky Wildcats are running through every obstacle in their path, John Calipari‘s controversial past never seems too far behind.
A couple weeks ago, Coach Cal appeared on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” and even during a light, good-natured interview, had to answer questions about trouble his programs encountered at Memphis and UMass and whether it would be an issue at Kentucky. Then last week, Bob Knight made headlines when he used Calipari as an example of what he sees wrong with college basketball.
High School Hoop’s Jason Jordan got up with Pike High School (Ind.) point guard Marquis Teague, UK’s top recruiting target in the Class of 2011, to talk about the recent criticisms of Calipari.
Marquis, younger brother of Hawks’ rookie Jeff Teague, is considering Kentucky along with Wake Forest, Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State and Cincinnati. He said he “wasn’t moved at all” by Knight’s comments, and it doesn’t seem to be impacting his recruitment process.
You can read the rest of Teague’s interview on HSH, along with our prep expert’s most updated guess HERE on where the 9th-rated prospect in the country will play his college ball.
Marquise is a stud.. he looks alot more filled in physically compared to his brother at the same age so hopefully he comes to the Wildcats along with C.J Leslie and Bishop Daniel’s.
KU is looking pretty tight as a 2011 recruiting classes so far.. John Wall is bringing alot of the top recruits to Coach Cal’s program, it’s all about connections and Cal mos def got those “connections”.
Imo, Coach Knight is right to some point but since the Lebron’s and Howard’s came to the league with such dominance and impact at such a young age, it’s just been an all out war for the recruiters and their schools. Why isn’t knight bringing up USC and the way the program recruited Demar Derozan, how he would only go to that school if “lil romeo” came along and their AAU coach was hired onto the staff.
But i know exactly why he went at Coach Cal, because he is winning games bottom fucking line! N wen you are at the top, those desperate for relevancy during the present, such as Knight, will mention you and mooch off you top status. Recruiting is a dog eat dog world, and those weak dogs need to go to Vick’s camp and buff up u feel me.
Coach Cal is a great coach, and even better recruiter, which is the foundation for any program starting off a new season, especially in the era of the one and done’s..
Peace ya’ll
pHECK???