Kentucky's Untouchables: The Greatest College Basketball Team Ever

02.05.10

Known as a basketball institution, the Kentucky Wildcat basketball program is widely regarded as one of the best programs in all of college sports. But it was the 1995-96 men’s team that was arguably the greatest team ever assembled. With nine NBA first round picks, and a 34-2 season that capped off with a NCAA Championship, the facts are hard to argue with. That’s why Derek Anderson has produced a must-see documentary, The Untouchables: The Greatest Team Ever, chronicling that legendary season.

It was Coach Rick Pitino that named them “The Untouchables.” Kind of like the success that the Bluegrass State has seen this season, Wildcat Nation swept the country.

With Ashley Judd along for the ride, the documentary focuses on every player who played a key role on the team – from their signing or transfer to their arrival on campus and seemingly overnight rock star status.

The film features exclusive in-depth interviews with all the players: Anderson, Tony Delk, Antoine Walker, Walter McCarty, Scott Padgett, Wayne Turner, Jeff Sheppard, Mark Pope, Ron Mercer, Nazr Mohammed, Jared Pricket, Anthony Epps and Cameron Mills, as well as current UK (and former UMass) coach John Calipari. They discuss, amongst other things, the intensity and focus that went into practice, the close bond of the team and how much that season meant to them and how it still plays an important and vital role in their lives.

The Untouchables: The Greatest Team Ever will be unveiled in a film screening in Lexington on Feb. 12. Ticket information for that premier and the opportunity to buy the DVD are available at www.untouchablesofkentucky.com.

