Kentucky’s Untouchables: The Greatest College Basketball Team Ever

Known as a basketball institution, the Kentucky Wildcat basketball program is widely regarded as one of the best programs in all of college sports. But it was the 1995-96 men’s team that was arguably the greatest team ever assembled. With nine NBA first round picks, and a 34-2 season that capped off with a NCAA Championship, the facts are hard to argue with. That’s why Derek Anderson has produced a must-see documentary, The Untouchables: The Greatest Team Ever, chronicling that legendary season.
It was Coach Rick Pitino that named them “The Untouchables.” Kind of like the success that the Bluegrass State has seen this season, Wildcat Nation swept the country.
With Ashley Judd along for the ride, the documentary focuses on every player who played a key role on the team – from their signing or transfer to their arrival on campus and seemingly overnight rock star status.
The film features exclusive in-depth interviews with all the players: Anderson, Tony Delk, Antoine Walker, Walter McCarty, Scott Padgett, Wayne Turner, Jeff Sheppard, Mark Pope, Ron Mercer, Nazr Mohammed, Jared Pricket, Anthony Epps and Cameron Mills, as well as current UK (and former UMass) coach John Calipari. They discuss, amongst other things, the intensity and focus that went into practice, the close bond of the team and how much that season meant to them and how it still plays an important and vital role in their lives.
The Untouchables: The Greatest Team Ever will be unveiled in a film screening in Lexington on Feb. 12. Ticket information for that premier and the opportunity to buy the DVD are available at www.untouchablesofkentucky.com.
That squad was tha shiznit though. How many of those guys got drafted?
Too bad those same players didn’t work out for him with the Celtics……………
Even as a big UNC fan at the time, I was a fan of this KU squad. Walker was nasty, Derek Anderson was nasty, Tony Delk was str8 buckets, Ron Mercer was sick, we even named our “press” after them..we’d yell out “Kentucky D Kentucky D” which ended up being some terrible version of a scrambled press. lol. Yeah that team was sick. Suprised they even lost a game.
@bsteezy3
Nine NBA first round picks!
boys from UNLV would have BUST their ass!
Remember McCarty was singing Boyz II Men’s “Thank You” to Pitino after he got drafted? LOL
Okay, I can see 7 likely first rounders on that list. But who are the other 2? I know Jeff Sheppard had a quick cup of coffee with the Hawks, but he sure wasn’t a first rounder.
Who would have thought that Nazr was gonna be the one with the longest NBA career of the bunch? He is even playing very well these days!
Tony Delk was niice back in them days…Too bad he didn’t pan out as a great pro!
@Taj
I would still take Tony Buckets on my squad!
Heckler says:
boys from UNLV would have BUST their ass!
You beat me to it!
UNLV would have kept it close until the second half, then, UK would have ran them to death.
I’d still take Ashley Judd and give her some buckets!