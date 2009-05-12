Kenyon Martin Cusses Back, Mark Cuban Apologizes

Walking off the court after Dirk‘s 44-point series saving performance, Kenyon Martin had some choice words to share with Mark Cuban, and the Dallas faithful.

Though nobody was around to read K-Mart’s lips when he was yelling at Cuban, Yahoo! Sports’ Johnny Ludden picked up this quote as he walked past some Mavs fans still hanging out at an arena bar post game.



“[Expletive] you [expletives]!” Martin shouted, flashing his middle finger for emphasis. “We ain’t coming back here!”

Ludden could have thrown in a couple more “[Expletive]!”‘s in there and it would look a bit more believable. The reason that Martin lost his cool has become clearer recently. During game 3, fans began to hassle K-Mart’s mom after the Antoine Wright non-foul incident, when he screamed to her, “Somebody do something to you, you better tell me. I’m going to [expletive] somebody up.”

Makes sense. And to add fuel to Martin’s fire, Cuban then called her son a ‘punk’ or a ‘thug’ according to different reports. So he blew up at Cuban and at some fans on his way out of the arena last night.

So in response to all the cussing and screaming, Mark Cuban has come in with an apology about 24 hours too late.

From Cuban’s Blog Maverick: