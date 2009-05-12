Kenyon Martin Cusses Back, Mark Cuban Apologizes

Walking off the court after Dirk‘s 44-point series saving performance, Kenyon Martin had some choice words to share with Mark Cuban, and the Dallas faithful.
Though nobody was around to read K-Mart’s lips when he was yelling at Cuban, Yahoo! Sports’ Johnny Ludden picked up this quote as he walked past some Mavs fans still hanging out at an arena bar post game.
“[Expletive] you [expletives]!” Martin shouted, flashing his middle finger for emphasis. “We ain’t coming back here!”
Ludden could have thrown in a couple more “[Expletive]!”‘s in there and it would look a bit more believable. The reason that Martin lost his cool has become clearer recently. During game 3, fans began to hassle K-Mart’s mom after the Antoine Wright non-foul incident, when he screamed to her, “Somebody do something to you, you better tell me. I’m going to [expletive] somebody up.”
Makes sense. And to add fuel to Martin’s fire, Cuban then called her son a ‘punk’ or a ‘thug’ according to different reports. So he blew up at Cuban and at some fans on his way out of the arena last night.
So in response to all the cussing and screaming, Mark Cuban has come in with an apology about 24 hours too late.
From Cuban’s Blog Maverick:
It started as a smart ass comment that I know that no one heard. How do I know, because there was a reporter right there next to me, as well as other people who saw the whole thing and didnt hear a word of it.
But at this point, that has become irrelevant. It doesnt matter why I said it. I shouldn’t have said anything. Now, the reality is that this has gotten out of hand.
When tempers and such start impacting the fan experience both in Dallas and Denver, and it requires special security, thats not what I want for Mavs or Nuggets fans. No one takes more abuse and gets more threats on the road than I do. So I know exactly how it feels. I’ve also had my family and friends spit on at games in this series. So I know how unpleasant that is as well. It’s a dirty secret that all arenas need to do a better job of protection for visiting team fans, particularly during the playoffs.
So at this point I would like to apologize to you and your mom KMart for my comment. I should have not said anything and I was wrong. Hopefully you will accept the apology and we can move on.
When the series comes back to Dallas, your family, and the family of other Nuggets players are welcome to stay in my suite, with my family. Its amazing how tempers mellow when real people talk to each other and realize that its still just a game.
If that isn’t acceptable, I’m happy to provide a suite, free of charge to them as well and place whatever security is needed to make them feel comfortable.
We tried to have enough additional security for them tonight as well, but I know your family and friends didn’t feel as comfortable as they should. I apologize for that as well. This arena is my responsibility, we could and should do a better job.
So if we can put this behind us, I will make sure when the series comes back to Dallas, your family and friends, and that of your teammates are very comfortable at our Arena.
Then I hope we both take the advice of your coach and can get together this summer. Dinner for you and your family is on me.
“When the series comes back to Dallas”
huh?
This is some bullsh!t!
Apology NOT accepted.. Shoulda got on the horn or seeked him out after the game. To apologize from a Blog site is Fugazy!!! All that was deep but needs to come face to face!
I think i’ll apologize now that we didn’t get swept and I actually have to go to denver and face their fans. I don’t want my ass beat, i’m sorry kmart, to you, your mother, your fans, and everyone in denver. Please don’t hurt me. I wouldn’t have apologized if we lost last night, but that’s not the point; the point is i’m truly sorry.
this is when denver comes back to dallas next season
That’s not going back to Dallas…
i think its a legit apology to be honest. mark cuban wears his heart on his sleeve, so you kinda know to expect those kind of antics from him. i’m not at all condoning what he did in any degree…but its mark cuban. hes contrite, regrets what he did- i think that should be enough.
and in classic mark cuban fashion, he says “when you guys are back in dallas.” i think thast just funny- and i dont think he meant it as a firey insult. hes showing pride in his team and a sense of humor.
he still should call him up on the phone and apoloize personally.
It is coming back to Dallas JERKS
props to Kenyon, i hate Cuban with a passion. Could you imagine his reaction if he owned Orlando and he was the kid Big Baby pushed?
K-Mart is the reason people hate NBA players, he’s a thug and a punk and encapsulates everything wrong with the NBA.
How is it props to Kenyon for cussing up a storm and giving in to the whole I am a thug persona.
Granted, if someone talked to my moms like that I would have to escort him outside and whoop on him (and EVERYONE, race, color, background would agree),
BUT…still he acts like a damn near crackhead at times
Mark Cuban is not a thug for talking shit to K-Mart’s mom because Mark Cuban is not black…interesting
Then why do you constantly watch it Dave? Do you enjoy watching thugs and everything wrong with the NBA? Why don’t you talk about everything wrong with Hockey?
lol @ Big Shot Bob
GOOO CAPS!!!!
Hockey is crazy tough!
damn barbarians
People who make the kind of comments Dave made can come off as racist.
His apology sounds sincere to me. We’ve all heard the generic apologies and they usually go to the tune of “I apologize to anyone I offended if my actions offended anyone.” Now, surely, Cuban would’ve earned more points if he told KMart and his mom the apology to their faces, but he didn’t have to apologize at all. It’s a nice gesture, and KMart should accept the apology and move on. This isn’t so serious that it should linger. (They should take advantage of that free suite too! Fuck it…why not?)
Carmelo’s Girlfriend,
[www.tmz.com]
Mark Cuban needs his ass kicked, twice. I would not fault Martin for smacking the fuck out of him after the playoffs.
How does a “crackhead’ act? What is it that Kmart does that justifies this?
Birdman is the REAL crackhead!! Is he a thug or a punk as well? probably not…He’s slowly becoming the “media darling on broadcasts” – the “he’s actually really great, overcome such adversity, the spark to Denvers bench, etc.”
Kmart plays hard and emotional – similar to the 90’s style of ball. How is he a crackhead? punk? thug?
Please elaborate Dave…what is wrong with the NBA specifically? that is not comparable to any other professional league?
@18 LMFAO Football players are so jacked they kill people or I mean alleged assescories to murder…. Baseball players are such homos they take female fertilization drugs…
@ TO
Crackheads act like they have no sense and get all CRAZY AND WOOOOOOO lol like Smokey from Friday (he was on angeldust)
anyways Kenyon has issues, but does play like an all out beast on D’
@ dk…not exactly the answer I was lookin for on the comparison but Ill agree!
@ MF I know how they act LOL, was just lookin for how KMART specifically encapsulates “everything thats wrong with the NBA”
So kmart lets off some steam for cursin out the fans & other team cuz they hollerin at his mom.
By this logic are the majority of NBA players punks and thugs as well? (for cussin people out)
The NBA is full of good role models and model citizens
i mean you never hear about any beating their…oh wait there was that case…
I mean you never hear about any taking drugs…oh wait no, hmmm
For sure none get violent and wanna fight on the courrrttt….
Yeahhhhh where was i going with this again
@ taj, would u get up on kenyon’s face to say an apology? i know i wouldnt.
Cyber emotions are way out of control. Men talk face to face, and settle differences as adults. KMart was correct in protecting his mother, and for him to blog this apologize with “when the series comes back to Dallas” just seems extra and insincere.
Ha well guess what that’s the world we live in. If the majority of society were role models then you could say that 300 plus guys in the NBA should act the same way. I don’t know who people think their fooling walking around acting like role models. Everyone has their own issues and only god can judge them. But because the majority of them are black now it’s “oh they have to dress in a suit and tie and say the right things on camera because our sponsors are corporate white guys who don’t think they deserve to be rich.” Or “Oh black guys don’t start getting mad at eachother and cussing loud and fighting because that type of stuff never happens in other sports especially not on a basketball court.”
I’m not a fan of either. Cuban followed up his punk stupidity of talking to someone’s mom (?!?!) with more punk stupidity of a blog apology.
I’ve never liked K-Mart, but imagine playing in your hometown and people are throwing ish at your mom. Ridiculous.
They talked about it (Barkley, Webber, Kenny Smith) yesterday before the game and Barkley made a point. If you KNOW it’s his mom, you just don’t say anything. Either way, you apologize like a man. I don’t think that a blog is a personal apology. Cuban is cool, and like bsteezy3 said, Cuban does wear his heart on his sleeve, but he should personally apologize, away from the media.
The guy in Orlando should apologize to his son for being such a fig. Poor kid is gonna get smacked in the hallway daily at school.
LaLa is ghetto.
I see user ‘Dave’ still hasn’t elaborated on his comment.
Dave says:
“K-Mart is the reason people hate NBA players, he’s a thug and a punk and encapsulates everything wrong with the NBA.”
These exact type of cookie cutter responses have been surfacing all year.
It’s really a joke how many one word ‘thug/punk’comments have been left webwide.
Can someone/anyone be more specific please? What exactly makes him a thug?
Am I missing something in Denver? Is it his game?
If it’s his game well he is 6’9″ and plays PF.
That’s POWER Forward not PUSSY Forward.
And as far as fouls well, he hasn’t even been in the Top 20 in fouls committed since he came to Denver!
If it’s the tattoos, the swagger, the clothing, the cussing well then as another user pointed out we’re entering a whole ‘nother realm of basically stereotyping and borderline discrimination.
Same dudes leaving lame comments like these are probably watching UFC right now or stroking it to Dog the Bounty Hunter.
Let me corect that sentence for you. LaLa is Fine.
Let me correct that sentence for you. LaLa is Fine.
i JUST READ THAT Martin’s mother had beer spilled on her! Thats some foul shit and wouldn’t have happened if cry baby, wanna be player/coach faggot Cuban wouldn’t have brought her to the fore front. He did not need to bring a persons entourage enjoying the game in the stands to the media front. Obviously its going to create a volatile nightmare for the friends and family. He should fucking be suspended, its just like he ran into the stands and started a riot, mother fucker!
it’s so ironic .. K-Mart being all pissed and stuff after what Cuban said, then played his worst game of the series.
And then he cusses out Cuban, proving everybody right that he is what Cuban told his mom he was .. doesn’t speak very favorably on how your mother raised you if you speak like that. Well actually it’s not really his mum’s fault that he’s a moron.
Just the same moron as these Dallas fans heckling the Denver players’ families.
Actually instead of Cuban being suspended I want to see that asshole be forced to play PF for a half :)
u know what,just fuck it all
@Metropoltian Finest-All that shit u talked about is everywhere.From the ball court to the political offices so whats your point.And yall should know by now Dave dont like no black player that talks, frowns occasionally, and has tats.
LET IT GO – JASON KIDD WENT THROUGH IT WHEN HE WAS WITH N.J. AGAINST BOSTON – KENYON SHOULD REMEMBER THAT. IT IS MY OPINION THAT KENYON IS KEEPING THIS GOING IN ORDER TO HELP TRINA’S CAREER WHICH IS DYING. LASTLY, AS SOON AS DENVER GO AGAINST L.A. AND KOBE, KENYON WILL BE A THUG IN EVERYONE EYES AGAIN. KENYON NEEDS TO GROW UP BECAUSE PUTTING YOUR MIDDLE FINGER UP TO FANS IS ONLY PROVING CUBAN’S POINT. THIS IS COMING FROM A DENVER FAN.
Seems like a classy thing to say and do. It’s up to K Mart to accept it, but at least Cuban went out of his way to clean things up.