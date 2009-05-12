Kenyon Martin Cusses Back, Mark Cuban Apologizes

05.12.09 9 years ago 37 Comments

Walking off the court after Dirk‘s 44-point series saving performance, Kenyon Martin had some choice words to share with Mark Cuban, and the Dallas faithful.

Though nobody was around to read K-Mart’s lips when he was yelling at Cuban, Yahoo! Sports’ Johnny Ludden picked up this quote as he walked past some Mavs fans still hanging out at an arena bar post game.

“[Expletive] you [expletives]!” Martin shouted, flashing his middle finger for emphasis. “We ain’t coming back here!”

Ludden could have thrown in a couple more “[Expletive]!”‘s in there and it would look a bit more believable. The reason that Martin lost his cool has become clearer recently. During game 3, fans began to hassle K-Mart’s mom after the Antoine Wright non-foul incident, when he screamed to her, “Somebody do something to you, you better tell me. I’m going to [expletive] somebody up.”

Makes sense. And to add fuel to Martin’s fire, Cuban then called her son a ‘punk’ or a ‘thug’ according to different reports. So he blew up at Cuban and at some fans on his way out of the arena last night.

So in response to all the cussing and screaming, Mark Cuban has come in with an apology about 24 hours too late.

From Cuban’s Blog Maverick:

It started as a smart ass comment that I know that no one heard. How do I know, because there was a reporter right there next to me, as well as other people who saw the whole thing and didnt hear a word of it.

But at this point, that has become irrelevant. It doesnt matter why I said it. I shouldn’t have said anything. Now, the reality is that this has gotten out of hand.

When tempers and such start impacting the fan experience both in Dallas and Denver, and it requires special security, thats not what I want for Mavs or Nuggets fans. No one takes more abuse and gets more threats on the road than I do. So I know exactly how it feels. I’ve also had my family and friends spit on at games in this series. So I know how unpleasant that is as well. It’s a dirty secret that all arenas need to do a better job of protection for visiting team fans, particularly during the playoffs.

So at this point I would like to apologize to you and your mom KMart for my comment. I should have not said anything and I was wrong. Hopefully you will accept the apology and we can move on.

When the series comes back to Dallas, your family, and the family of other Nuggets players are welcome to stay in my suite, with my family. Its amazing how tempers mellow when real people talk to each other and realize that its still just a game.

If that isn’t acceptable, I’m happy to provide a suite, free of charge to them as well and place whatever security is needed to make them feel comfortable.

We tried to have enough additional security for them tonight as well, but I know your family and friends didn’t feel as comfortable as they should. I apologize for that as well. This arena is my responsibility, we could and should do a better job.

So if we can put this behind us, I will make sure when the series comes back to Dallas, your family and friends, and that of your teammates are very comfortable at our Arena.

Then I hope we both take the advice of your coach and can get together this summer. Dinner for you and your family is on me.

