Kenyon Martin: Knicks Should Wear Black Tonight for Celtics' "Funeral"

05.01.13

It’s always fun when secondary players in a big series are the ones doing the most talking, isn’t it? Check out the back and forth between Kenyon Martin and Jason Terry that started in the post-game wake of Game 4. When asked about J.R. Smith‘s return, Terry responded with, “I don’t care if Patrick Ewing comes back for them. We’re going to treat it like a Game 7.”

Enter Kenyon Martin.

According to the NY Daily News, this is what K-Mart had to say yesterday about Terry and his comments:

“The guy was mouthing off before the game,” Kenyon Martin said. “He told me, ‘You’re not dancing at my funeral today.”’

And?

“We’re ending it Wednesday,” Martin said.

He even made it a point to tell teammates what to wear when the Knicks look to win this series in five, then get ready for the winner of Indiana-Atlanta. “Wear black,” he said. “Funeral colors.”

For his part Jet says he doesn’t care about Kenyon or funerals:

Does this series end tonight?

