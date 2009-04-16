Kenyon Martin Responds to Joe Maloof

Kenyon Martin isn’t above committing a dirty foul. And if he does so, know this: he isn’t going to apologize. So when he approached Spencer Hawes after the game to say that he was sorry, Martin was also clearing the record that he didn’t mean to hurt him.

So Joe Maloof can go shove it with his talk of K-Mart’s foul being ‘thuggery.’



“I was in my car and he was going to the bus,” Martin said. “I pulled right up to him, shook his hand and told him it wasn’t anything dirty and I didn’t mean to hurt him â€” it was just a basketball play… If I meant to do it, I wouldn’t have apologized.” [Joe Maloof] needs to talk to his players before he opens his mouth about a situation he wasn’t there for. I’m not worried about what any owner has to say, whatsoever â€” unless it’s Mr. (Stan) Kroenke.”

Not only is Martin playing with an edge since coming back from that rib injury, but now he’s talking tough too.

Source: Denver Post