Kenyon Martin Responds to Joe Maloof

Kenyon Martin isn’t above committing a dirty foul. And if he does so, know this: he isn’t going to apologize. So when he approached Spencer Hawes after the game to say that he was sorry, Martin was also clearing the record that he didn’t mean to hurt him.
So Joe Maloof can go shove it with his talk of K-Mart’s foul being ‘thuggery.’
“I was in my car and he was going to the bus,” Martin said. “I pulled right up to him, shook his hand and told him it wasn’t anything dirty and I didn’t mean to hurt him â€” it was just a basketball play… If I meant to do it, I wouldn’t have apologized.”
[Joe Maloof] needs to talk to his players before he opens his mouth about a situation he wasn’t there for. I’m not worried about what any owner has to say, whatsoever â€” unless it’s Mr. (Stan) Kroenke.”
Not only is Martin playing with an edge since coming back from that rib injury, but now he’s talking tough too.
Source: Denver Post
guys with a tattoo on their neck as queer as kenyon’s shouldn’t be allowed to talk tough
I like to see you go up to K-Mart and say that to his face, infact go to any guy with a tattoo on his neck and say that! I wonder what the outcome will be?
as much as i dislike k-mart im with him in this one.
and everytime Dime posts about him, I need the pic where he is hugging that hot model, not this one which looks like it has been taken in jail after some intern made sex to him.
maloofs as well as other owners think they can talk smack and complain about everything. Why not sticking to get clever GMs or coaches instead of bitching like dallas owner.
peace
That’s his daughter, man. That’s not cool.
I usually don’t like K-Mart, but I agree with every single thing he did and said. Really appreciate him talking to Hawes, and I think his comment about the Nuggets owner was pretty funny.
A-Slam was probably talking about the two lips he has on the other side of his neck. I hope those aren’t from his daughter too…
And just because it has something to do with a family member doesn’t mean it can’t be a stupid tattoo.
If you generalize it that way, then I would agree with you. Getting your estranged uncle’s name tattooed on your ass cheek… that’d be a stupid tattoo. But, I don’t see how getting a tattoo of your daughter’s name is ‘queer’.
And K-Mart’s got more than a few tattoos. The one shown in the picture on this article is Cierra. I don’t see the tat of two lips in this pic, nor would I care to know about it.
Right! I tatooed my fatehers cock on my neck, so….
you stole my name dude.
I agree with Jay. I would pay to see you say that to K-Mart’s face.
back on topic; that was one nasty put back.
you are disgusting!! That shit aint even funny.
+1
He apologized to the guy he hit outside of the arena, not trying to be PC about it. That’s cool.
As far as A-Slam goes, line up all of the Nuggets to fight and I guarantee you put KMart last. Or their strength coach.
@10 Well your a bad judge of funny…
The only thing I’m worried about here is: Why is Spencer Hawes taking the bus??
“a guy with a tattoo that queer shouldn’t be allowed to talk trash”
Who talks like that?
lol calm down ppl it was a joke i was just pointing out his queer lip smudge tattoo
kenyon martin = dead man walking
maloofs = gangsta
if i were kenyon i’d stay away from the palms for a long while
It’s the team bus. The one they take back to the hotel.
Spencer Hawes left the game with an injured knee. It seems a bit wrong to make the guy take the team bus not not be able to rest that knee appropriately. Maybe the injury isn’t as bad as it sounds… or maybe they have a bed in the back of the bus.
who is Mr. (Stan) Kroenke?
big island id put melo first in line if it were me
Maloof gonna get it bubba-prison style if he keeps up with the yakkity yak…
Mavs All The Way knows basketball!
Ian, you are a pretty smart man. He is the least thug dude ever.
mavs all the way says:
who is Mr. (Stan) Kroenke?
Mr Kroenke is the Nuggets owner. Also the Colorado Avalanche owner, Colorado Rapids owner, Colorado Crush owner, St Louis Rams owner and Manchester United owner. The man is loaded with money. Only reason why you have never heard of him is because he keeps his mouth shut like all owners should. Not like your owner and now the Maloofs. They should stick to signing the checks and stop creating all this drama.
Nothing wrong with the tattoo of his daughters name on his neck. I wouldn’t do it but to each his own. I think the tattoo that IS questionable is the lips on the other side. Rumor is that they are Trina’s imprint. I’m all for showing your girl love but that is pretty bad. I don’t know what’s worse: Kenyon with the lips on his neck or Steph with the Starbury on his head. And I love both players (Bad @ss Yellow Boy has always played with that cool-cocky and I’ve followed Steph since when he was at GT). I will say this too: Ray Allen has the prettiest jumper in the game but Steph’s form when he was in his prime was a thing of beauty.
Fugazy!!!!
@ Paul all the way
Stan Kroneke has nothing to do with Manchester United. maybe you should keep your mouth shut as well!!
He is a shreholder in Arsenal FC.
My bad- Right sport wrong team, kill me.