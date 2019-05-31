Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors fell during Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The Dubs were never quite able to find the patented monster run that gave them a lead in the second half, and as a result, the Toronto Raptors picked up a 118-109 win over the two-time defending champions en route to getting a 1-0 advantage in the series.

It was evident the Warriors missed Kevin Durant, who was unable to play due to a calf injury that has held him out since the conference semifinals against Houston, due to the offense’s inability to get buckets against a stifling Raptor defense. The good news for Golden State, though, is that there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports brings word that the franchise expects to get Durant back soon, with Games 3 and, more likely, 4 serving as potential return dates.

Barring a setback, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return from a right calf strain at some point midway through the NBA Finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports. There’s some optimism within members of the organization that a Game 3 arrival could be viable, but there’s a stronger possibility that Game 4 is the most logical option, sources said.

Haynes also reported that the Warriors don’t foresee a scenario where Durant isn’t able to play in the Finals. Still, while overreacting to Game 1 is always a bit risky, getting Durant back as soon as possible would be a huge boost as long as he’s healthy enough to do all the stuff that makes him one of the best players in the world.