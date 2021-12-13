Kevin Durant turned in a marvelous performance Sunday evening when he dropped 51 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal on 67.8 percent true shooting, guiding the Brooklyn Nets past the Detroit Pistons, 116-104. Durant’s 51 points established a new scoring record at Little Caesars Arena, eclipsing teammate Blake Griffin’s 50 points set during the 2018-19 season against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Post-game, a reporter asked Durant if he was “aware whose arena scoring record” the superstar forward broke. Durant was not privy to it and when the reporter replied “Blake Griffin’s,” Durant let out a chuckle.

“Good to break Blake’s record,” Durant said lightheartedly. “Damn, I didn’t know that. I mean, I guess it’s a new arena. I’m sure somebody going to break this one here soon.”

Kev broke a familiar face's arena scoring record last night 🎙 pic.twitter.com/fXSvbKfJZA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 13, 2021

Durant’s 51 points tied his most since a game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 29 and is the third-highest total of his career, including the playoffs.

Despite an East-leading 19-8 record, Brooklyn’s season has been filled with various setbacks, so seeing Durant enjoy himself after a win and get in a bit of playful banter with his teammate was welcomed. Durant and the Nets will look to snag their 20th win of the year when they face the Raptors Tuesday night.