Kevin Durant Accepts The MVP Award Before Game 2

Kevin Durant broke our hearts when he gave a long emotive speech addressing every one of his teammates and what seemed like every person in the Thunder organization in a press conference yesterday. Tonight, it was short and sweet as Adam Silver handed him the Maurice Podoloff Trophy before Game 2. KD’s got business to attend to.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kevin Durant hoists MVP Trophy pic.twitter.com/4esp0BM2nb — 3030 (@jose3030) May 8, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While yesterday’s speech was the most heart-felt display we’ve ever seen from a superstar, tonight it was brief because the Thunder really need to take Game 2 at home if they’re gonna have any chance in this series.

So far, KD is 6-for-7 from the field and 2-for-2 on 3-pointers with 15 first-quarter points and it’s not even over yet.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Yeah, he might go for 50 tonight after that speech. His teammates certainly want it and so does anyone that saw talk to the assembled media and his mom yesterday.

Damn, be careful re-watching the part of his speech dedicated to his mom, though. It just got dusty again in here.

How many does KD score tonight?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.