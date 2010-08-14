Kevin Durant At House Of Hoops Tonight

#Kevin Durant
08.14.10 8 years ago

Ever wonder what it’d be like to be an NBA player? Besides all the time you spend practicing, playing and traveling, you’ve always gotta stop through and show love to the fans. First we had Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, then Russell Westbrook, and now the NBA’s leading scorer is making his way to Harlem. So after a long day of catching all the action at Rucker Park, stop through House of Hoops tonight for a Q&A with Kevin Durant. You won’t want to miss it.

If you could ask Westbrook anything, what would you ask?

