KD Blows By Birdman For Dunk; Andersen Answers With Rare 3-Pointer

In 12-plus NBA seasons, tattooed center Chris Andersen has attempted 40 three-point field goals. He’s made just eight of them over that stretch with the eighth coming last night. It happened right after Kevin Durant smoked him for a dunk. Birdman doesn’t mess around, despite the loss by the Heat.

The Thunder were going small with KD at the four early in the second quarter. After Kevin Durant used a Kendrick Perkins pick at the top of the key, Chris Andersen switched out onto the 2014 MVP. It’s clear Birdman is trying to pressure KD into a turnover with some tight defense, but Durant navigates Birdman’s big body and takes it all the way to the cup for the flush:

On the next possession, an obviously annoyed Andersen waits in the corner. Shabazz Napier navigates his own pick-and-roll and Durant is forced to show into the lane to prevent a Napier layup. The UCONN rookie dishes to Andersen in the corner.

The very best part of this whole back-and-forth is how comfortable and under control Andersen is when taking the three:

Not exactly Ray Allen, but surprisingly smooth.

