Kevin Durant’s Brother Apparently Wants Him To Get Another Ring ‘Before We Get Outta Here’

10.17.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are going through this season with Kevin Durant’s looming free agency hanging over their heads. It’s possible that Durant decides to stay in the Bay Area beyond this season, of course, but there’s a very easy to imagine a scenario where the Warriors get their third ring in a row and Durant decides to take his career elsewhere.

Of course, the Warriors are as good as any team at recruiting, and their players, coaches, and executives will spend the next year reminding Durant why he should stick around and continue to add to his Hall of Fame resume with Golden State. For now, the team apparently doesn’t have any idea what he’s going to do.

Some internet sleuths believe we were given a clue on Wednesday morning from the most reliable news source there is in 2018: Instagram comment sections. Durant posted a picture on Instagram celebrating Golden State’s opening night victory over Oklahoma City. In slid his brother, Tony, who said he wants to fill “the hand up before we get outta here.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP