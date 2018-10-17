Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are going through this season with Kevin Durant’s looming free agency hanging over their heads. It’s possible that Durant decides to stay in the Bay Area beyond this season, of course, but there’s a very easy to imagine a scenario where the Warriors get their third ring in a row and Durant decides to take his career elsewhere.

Of course, the Warriors are as good as any team at recruiting, and their players, coaches, and executives will spend the next year reminding Durant why he should stick around and continue to add to his Hall of Fame resume with Golden State. For now, the team apparently doesn’t have any idea what he’s going to do.

Some internet sleuths believe we were given a clue on Wednesday morning from the most reliable news source there is in 2018: Instagram comment sections. Durant posted a picture on Instagram celebrating Golden State’s opening night victory over Oklahoma City. In slid his brother, Tony, who said he wants to fill “the hand up before we get outta here.”