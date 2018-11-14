Kevin Durant’s Brother Made Cryptic Instagram Posts About ‘True Colors’ Amid The Warriors Infighting

It’s an odd time to be involved with the Golden State Warriors right now. While it’s premature to say it looks like the empire is falling or anything like that, the Warriors are in the midst of some infighting with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green at the center of things. The two got into it in the waning moments of regulation during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and since then, things have snowballed considerably.

At the heart of all this appears to be Durant’s impending free agency, as he can hit the open market and potentially leave the Warriors this summer if he so chooses. We’re months away from knowing if this comes to fruition, and even if it does, it may take even longer to determine whether the events of this week played a role in his departure.

While all of this is going on, Durant’s brother, Tony, decided to say something. In a pair of posts on his Instagram Story, Tony Durant vented his frustrations with what’s going on right in Golden State.

