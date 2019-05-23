Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors sweeping the Blazers in the Western Conference Finals meant they got nine days off before the start of the NBA Finals on May 30.

Stephen Curry noted that layoff was a major reason for why they pushed so hard to win Game 7 in comeback fashion, as they need time to get healthy. Andre Iguodala missed Game 4 of the WCF with a left calf injury, and DeMarcus Cousins’ quad injury and Kevin Durant’s battle with a right calf strain have been well documented.

Iguodala is the one that benefits the most from the rest, along with the rest of the Warriors that were logging major minutes in the postseason, but for Durant and Cousins, their timetables for return remain up in the air. The Warriors released a new update on both players on Thursday, and things aren’t encouraging for Durant as he has still not been cleared to play and is “unlikely” to be ready for the start of the Finals.