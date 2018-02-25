It seems like every time the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder take the floor against one another, someone manages to get someone on the other team riled up. On Saturday, we got the latest chapter in this rivalry, and to the surprise of no one, there was a minor altercation between the two teams.

Late in the second quarter of their matchup, Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant got into it with one another. The Thunder were on offense, and Anthony looked like he was trying to set a screen on Durant, who was guarding Paul George.

But instead of setting a screen, Anthony hugged the reigning NBA Finals MVP. Durant tried to push him away, which led to a shove from Anthony. The pair then got face-to-face and had to be separated by teammates and officials.