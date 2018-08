Kevin Durant channels The G.O.A.T. on Jordan’s team; Kobe ejected

Like we’ve told you before, Kevin Durant would most likely top the list of NBA players whom other NBA players would pay to see in action . So eitherisn’t that bothered with seeing KD do work up-close, or else MJ doesn’t want a first-person view of what the League’s leading scorer might do to his struggling Bobcats. Jordan was conspicuously absent from his regular courtside seat during last night’s OKC/Charlotte game, and he missed Durant dropping 32 points on his squad while the Thunder owned the fourth quarter like The G.O.A.T. used to do in his day … Oklahoma City was down by one going into the fourth, then exploded for a 25-3 run to open the quarter:got it started with a three,andgot a couple of buckets, and some transition dunks and layups later, the game was basically over. Durant only scored two points during the run, but he didn’t have to do much, as the Bobcats turned the rock over five times on their way to giving the game away. And you wonder why the ‘Cats are playing in front of home crowds that could fit inside‘s walk-in meat freezer … How desperate isfor a working solution right now? He insertedinto the starting lineup …is also a coach looking for the right lineup, but he at least has one superstar behemoth () on his side and a collection of players that can conceivably challenge for an NBA championship. In his second game with Orlando’s revamped roster, Van Gundy slidto small forward andto power forward, startedat two-guard and broughtoff the bench along with. This version of the Magic looked better than the one who struggled to score against Atlanta, but they still lost to the Mavs, Orlando’s eight L in their last nine games. Dwight was a beast again – 26 points and 23 boards, his third straight 20-rebound effort – but the Mavs’ offense is just humming … J-Rich hit a three to cut Dallas’ lead to three with under a minute to go, and afterstuck a jumper, J-Rich buried another three to make it a two-point game with under 30 seconds left. But ask any NBA coach how well things turn out when your late-game defensive strategy involves having to puton the line. Dirk made a couple, then Terry – who between last night and that huge fourth quarter against Miami is apparently suffering from a bad case of testicular elephantitis this week – made two more to ice it …