Kevin Durant Didn’t Like A Heckler Yelling ‘UT’s Butt’ At Him At The Hotel After Game 3

06.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant had the best game of his playoff career on Wednesday night in Cleveland, leading the Warriors to a 110-102 win over the Cavs to take a 3-0 series lead.

Durant had 43 points, a new playoff career-high, as well as 13 rebounds and seven assists as he carried the load offensively while Steph Curry and Klay Thompson struggled to find their stroke. Afterwards, one would think Durant would’ve been in a great mood given his performance, but it didn’t take all that much for an heckler (who sounds incredibly drunk) to tick off KD as he walked into his hotel

The video, via TMZ Sports, shows Durant stop and come back towards the heckler, staring him down, while the heckler — who might be the worst of all-time — yells things like “UT’s butt!” (referencing Texas, Durant’s alma mater) and “Where’s LeBron?”

