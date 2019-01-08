Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s legacy is a topic of regular debate among NBA fans. There is no doubting his immense talent and abilities, and he’s often given the title of the NBA’s “most-gifted scorer” or something along those lines.

However, despite being one of the greatest offensive weapons of all-time, having an MVP, a pair of championships, and a pair of Finals MVPs, Durant’s standing with fans is murky at best. Some claim his championships need asterisks, because he joined one of the greatest teams of all-time to get them. Others point to the fact that he quite clearly elevated that Warriors team coming off a title loss and made them, truly, unbeatable by giving them a different dynamic — one that may ultimately be their downfall after this season, win or lose.

The future for Durant is also murky as he’s set to be a free agent once again this summer, but this time there’s a very real chance he leaves the Bay. There are questions about Durant’s relationship with his three All-Star teammates who were all with the Warriors prior to his joining, and those are only exacerbated by his spat with Draymond Green earlier in the season.

The team most have posited as having the best chance at pulling Durant away from Golden State is the New York Knicks, who are in position to make a serious run at top free agents this summer with over $50 million in cap space available to them — although, they also have to take care of RFA Kristaps Porzingis in the process. No one is more synonymous with Knicks basketball than Clyde Frazier, who has been among those to question whether Durant’s legacy should have an asterisk by it for joining the Warriors.