Kevin Durant Wants The Redskins To Sign Colin Kaepernick

The Washington Redskins have a quarterback problem. After Alex Smith had his season ended by a gruesome leg injury they turned to backup Colt McCoy, who hadn’t taken a snap in an NFL game in years.

Washington then signed Mark Sanchez to be McCoy’s backup, which Jay Gruden explained was in an effort to have a backup that played the same style as McCoy (???) for whatever that is worth. Now, McCoy has suffered a broken fibula of his own, going down early in Washington’s loss on Monday night against the Eagles and leaving Sanchez as their starter having only been with the organization for two weeks.

Now, the Redskins are once again on the market for a quarterback, needing someone to come in and backup Sanchez in case he too goes down. One of Washington’s most famous fans has an idea that many have brought up, as Kevin Durant took to Instagram to call on the Redskins to sign Colin Kaepernick with a very simple message on his Story.