Kevin Durant Wants The Redskins To Sign Colin Kaepernick

12.04.18 48 mins ago

Getty Image

The Washington Redskins have a quarterback problem. After Alex Smith had his season ended by a gruesome leg injury they turned to backup Colt McCoy, who hadn’t taken a snap in an NFL game in years.

Washington then signed Mark Sanchez to be McCoy’s backup, which Jay Gruden explained was in an effort to have a backup that played the same style as McCoy (???) for whatever that is worth. Now, McCoy has suffered a broken fibula of his own, going down early in Washington’s loss on Monday night against the Eagles and leaving Sanchez as their starter having only been with the organization for two weeks.

Now, the Redskins are once again on the market for a quarterback, needing someone to come in and backup Sanchez in case he too goes down. One of Washington’s most famous fans has an idea that many have brought up, as Kevin Durant took to Instagram to call on the Redskins to sign Colin Kaepernick with a very simple message on his Story.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Washington Redskins#Kevin Durant#NFL
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKKEVIN DURANTNFLWashington Redskins

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP