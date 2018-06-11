The Warriors’ Negotiation Plan For Kevin Durant Is To Give Him ‘Whatever He Wants’

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
06.11.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After winning the 2017 NBA Finals MVP and helping to lead the Golden State Warriors to a championship, Kevin Durant took less than his maximum contract in order to facilitate roster additions for his team. Then, during the 2017-2018 season, repeated indications emerged that Durant has no plans to leave Oakland, even if he plans to make the formal step to become a free agent and open the door for a more lucrative pay day.

From there, of course, Durant earned his second straight Finals MVP and the Warriors won their third title in four seasons. In short, everything appears to be okay for Golden State and, when prompted about upcoming contract negotiations, Warriors GM Bob Myers essentially waved the white flag before July 1 even arrives.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 10 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP