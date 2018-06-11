Getty Image

After winning the 2017 NBA Finals MVP and helping to lead the Golden State Warriors to a championship, Kevin Durant took less than his maximum contract in order to facilitate roster additions for his team. Then, during the 2017-2018 season, repeated indications emerged that Durant has no plans to leave Oakland, even if he plans to make the formal step to become a free agent and open the door for a more lucrative pay day.

From there, of course, Durant earned his second straight Finals MVP and the Warriors won their third title in four seasons. In short, everything appears to be okay for Golden State and, when prompted about upcoming contract negotiations, Warriors GM Bob Myers essentially waved the white flag before July 1 even arrives.