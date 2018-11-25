Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors had their hands full with the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening, needing every bit of 48 minutes to escape with a one-point victory. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson carried the day for the reigning champs, combining for 75 points, but after the final buzzer, Durant put a spotlight on a member of the opposition, even on the heels of an inefficient night for that individual.

James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area brings word from Durant, who heaped significant praise on Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox despite a performance in which he made only 3 of 14 shots on the way to nine points and nine assists.

“If you hand the ball over to De’Aaron Fox, he will change your franchise,” Durant said. “That is the type of player he is, no-nonsense, come to work type of player. He is going to play for his teammates. He didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, but you can tell he dictates the pace and he made Quinn (Cook) work all night.”