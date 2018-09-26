Getty Image

Draymond Green is universally viewed as one of the stingiest defenders in the NBA, as the Golden State Warriors’ do-everything forward is a former winner of the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award and a staple on the league’s All-Defensive first-team. In the eyes of Kevin Durant, Green isn’t the only Warriors who deserves to be in the running for these honors.

That’s because Durant told 95.7 The Game that he believes he, too, deserves to be considered among the league’s elite players on the defensive end of the floor. The difference, as Durant explained, is that he has to be far and away better than everyone else to even get considered a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.