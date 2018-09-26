Kevin Durant Believes ‘Pure Hate For Me’ Won’t Ever Let Him Win Defensive Player Of The Year

#Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
09.26.18 3 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Draymond Green is universally viewed as one of the stingiest defenders in the NBA, as the Golden State Warriors’ do-everything forward is a former winner of the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award and a staple on the league’s All-Defensive first-team. In the eyes of Kevin Durant, Green isn’t the only Warriors who deserves to be in the running for these honors.

That’s because Durant told 95.7 The Game that he believes he, too, deserves to be considered among the league’s elite players on the defensive end of the floor. The difference, as Durant explained, is that he has to be far and away better than everyone else to even get considered a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP