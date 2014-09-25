Kevin Durant Tells Jimmy Fallon He Plays As LeBron James In NBA 2K15

09.25.14 4 years ago

We spoke with Kevin Durant on Tuesday night at the NBA 2K15 launch party in New York City where he told us, “I’m like the best,” at the game. As part of his trip to New York City, Durant stopped by “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” and — after confidently proclaiming he was “really good” at the game again — he admitted he doesn’t play as himself in NBA 2K, but as LeBron James. Yeah, Durantula plays as ‘Bron.

Here’s the exchange that made us sit up on the couch (at the 1:05 mark in the below video).

First, Fallon asked KD if he played as himself.

“No, that’s kind of arrogant,” Durant said. This was a delight for Fallon and most of the Internet.

“Who do you play as,” Fallon wanted to know.

“Uh, anybody,” Durant said.

“Come on. Just tell me,” Fallon protested.

“… All right, LeBron,” Durant confessed. At that point Fallon lost it because overlaughing at his guests is sort of what he does. Even Andy Samburg, sitting in the chair adjacent, gave a slow golf clap.

Some solid comedic timing by Durant even if we don’t really believe him.

LeBron is purportedly going to again have the top rating in the game — a 98, down from last year’s 99. Durant is the next highest with a 95 rating, so we could forgive KD for playing as his rival…if we actually believed him.

What do you think?

