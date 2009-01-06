Kevin Durant Doesn’t Think He’s An All-Star

01.06.09 10 years ago
KD

Maybe Yi should take a cue from Kevin Durant. In an honest move, Durant came out and said that his performance – and his team’s – doesn’t deserve the prestige of being mentioned in the same sentence as “All-Star.” Though KD wasn’t necessarily going to make the roster even if he kept his mouth shut, it’s cool to think that this actually carries some weight in his mind.

“That’s a big part of being an all-star, leading your team to victories,” said Durant. “Hopefully, before I’m done in this league I can be one of those, but right now I’m just trying to help this team turn it around and get better.”

It’d be pretty cool if every NBA player looked in the mirror and evaluated themselves as frankly as the former No. 2 pick.

Source: Real GM

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP