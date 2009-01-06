Kevin Durant Doesn’t Think He’s An All-Star

Maybe Yi should take a cue from Kevin Durant. In an honest move, Durant came out and said that his performance – and his team’s – doesn’t deserve the prestige of being mentioned in the same sentence as “All-Star.” Though KD wasn’t necessarily going to make the roster even if he kept his mouth shut, it’s cool to think that this actually carries some weight in his mind.
“That’s a big part of being an all-star, leading your team to victories,” said Durant. “Hopefully, before I’m done in this league I can be one of those, but right now I’m just trying to help this team turn it around and get better.”
It’d be pretty cool if every NBA player looked in the mirror and evaluated themselves as frankly as the former No. 2 pick.
Source: Real GM
If he thought otherwise he’d be retarded.
atleast son a realist
just stepped up a bit in my book.
Durant got plenty of time…
[www.squidoo.com]
This is acctually a great honest answer. It show’s his priorties also lie with getting wins.
I’m slightly more of a fan (I still don’t think he’s a shooting guard though)
I liked Durant’s game and im getting to like his personality more and more. Dudes a good guy.
And now that Scotty has him playing SF, he is putting up more then allstar numbers, but his team jsut doesnt get it done, eventhough they’ve improved alot as of late.
Maybe Yi should take a cue from Kevin Durant.
Never will happen. Since when were the chinese honest….
Good guy.. wish there were more in the league..
i dont think hes an all star either
not yet!
Yean, he’s not. The best player on the worst team in the league = not allstar. That’s the way it goes. (And I hope you’re reading this too Al Jefferson!)