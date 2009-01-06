Kevin Durant Doesn’t Think He’s An All-Star

Maybe Yi should take a cue from Kevin Durant. In an honest move, Durant came out and said that his performance – and his team’s – doesn’t deserve the prestige of being mentioned in the same sentence as “All-Star.” Though KD wasn’t necessarily going to make the roster even if he kept his mouth shut, it’s cool to think that this actually carries some weight in his mind.

“That’s a big part of being an all-star, leading your team to victories,” said Durant. “Hopefully, before I’m done in this league I can be one of those, but right now I’m just trying to help this team turn it around and get better.”

It’d be pretty cool if every NBA player looked in the mirror and evaluated themselves as frankly as the former No. 2 pick.

