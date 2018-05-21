Kevin Durant Defended Draymond Green To Charles Barkley Because It’s Not ‘Joke Time All The Time’

05.21.18 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Draymond Green has a bit of a reputation in the NBA. Anyone that’s watched him play, or perhaps checked the fine totals of the NBA this season, knows that Green has a tendency to get technical fouls and talk a lot. He’s an honest player, and others have tried to bait him into more of those fines as a legitimate tactic this postseason.

On Sunday night, after a resounding Warriors win in Game 3, Durant was asked whether Green was as “annoying” in real life as he appeared on television by Charles Barkley. Knowing the history between Barkley and Green, the Golden State Warrior defended his teammate and said he could go down and talk to Green and ask him the question himself.

It was a pretty fair dismissal, really, but one that inevitably came up after practice on Monday as the Warriors prepared for Game 4 against Houston. Durant was asked about the exchange, and he was clear that, all jokes aside, the line of questioning isn’t welcome among the Dubs.

