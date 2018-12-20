Kevin Durant Says The Warriors Need Draymond Green To Shoot More

Getty Image

The Warriors fell a full game behind the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings on Wednesday night with a 108-103 loss in Utah. After a rough stretch early in the season precipitated by injuries to Steph Curry and Draymond Green — and Green’s suspension for going after Kevin Durant about his impending free agency — Golden State has righted the ship for the most part.

While the Warriors are still, for the most part, cruising right along as planned, there are some things that are a bit concerning to the two-time defending champs. As that early stretch proved, depth is certainly a worry depending on which of their stars goes down, but even when healthy they’re not quite clicking on all cylinders.

Much was made of Klay Thompson’s three-point shooting drought early in the year and he’s still only hitting 35 percent of his threes on the season, but he’s showing signs of shaking out of that slump (39 percent on threes the last 12 games). Draymond Green, however, has been dreadful offensively to start the season and, while injuries have contributed to a lack of rhythm for Green, it’s hard to figure out why his shooting has fallen off as hard as it has.

On the season, Green is shooting 42.3 percent from the field (his second worst FG% since becoming a starter in 2014-15), 20.6 percent from three (his worst of his career), and taking just 6.1 shots per game (the fewest since becoming a starter). That last stat is among the most concerning, as Green’s unwillingness to shoot changes the gravity for the Warriors offense as defenders sag way off of him because not only are they not particularly worried about him making a shot, they’re not even worried he’ll take one.