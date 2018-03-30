Kevin Durant Got Tossed From His First Game Back From Injury For Jawing With A Ref

03.30.18

TNT

Kevin Durant‘s return to the Golden State Warriors lineup didn’t last very long. The star forward was ejected late in the second quarter on Thursday night after arguing with an official over a foul call, ending his first game back from a rib injury.

Durant saw the gate with just 2.4 seconds left in the second quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks after he appeared to curse out an official over an apparent non-foul call.

Durant drove to the basket with just over 10 seconds to go in the half. The shot doesn’t go, and he tumbles to the floor to the left of the hoop. No whistle stopped the game and both teams kept playing, but an outraged Durant instead got to his feet and approached the ref on the baseline. You can hear someone cursing at the official in the video, and if it’s Durant saying the NSFW lines, he might end up owing the NBA a good chunk of change.

