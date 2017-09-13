Kevin Durant Is Just As Mad At ESPN’s Carmelo Anthony Ranking As Anyone Else

09.12.17

It is player ranking season in the NBA world and, as usual, folks are quite heated about where particular figures end up on certain lists. This time around, Carmelo Anthony being ranked behind Lonzo Ball (among others) by ESPN has been a central topic of conversation and Anthony himself is not too pleased with the result from the worldwide leader.

Now, Kevin Durant has apparently joined the party in being non-plussed about Anthony’s ranking, as he waded into the comment section of this Instagram post by Chris Brickley, who famously trains Anthony and several other NBA players, to voice his opinion.

Here’s what Durant said. Spoiler alert: He’s not a fan of what ESPN had to say about Anthony’s ranking among the NBA’s elite.

