Kevin Durant Received A $25,000 Fine For Telling A Fan To ‘Watch The F*cking Game And Shut The F*ck Up’

11.20.18

It’s been a weird few weeks for Kevin Durant. Beyond the fact that the Golden State Warriors haven’t quite looked like their dominant selves while Steph Curry has been on the sideline due to a groin injury — they’ve lost four of their last five and three in a row — an on-court spat with Draymond Green led to questions popping up about whether Durant will be with the team beyond this year. The fact of the matter is this kind of stuff can be really, really frustrating, and against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Durant’s frustrations boiled over.

Durant was getting heckled by some fans sitting on the baseline in Dallas, and in response, he went over and used some NSFW language to tell them off.

