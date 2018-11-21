Getty Image

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Kevin Durant, as he’s found himself at the center of one of the NBA’s juiciest stories of the year — which, given everything that’s gone on the first month of the season, is a high bar.

Durant and Draymond Green’s argument on the bench at the end of regulation against the Clippers became instant fodder for those hoping to see the Warriors finally see their dynasty crumble this season (or, at the least, this summer). While it wasn’t the first time we’ve seen a bench argument, the fact that reports continued to pour out over the coming days about what was said by Green, including him going after Durant for how he’s handled his free agency, made it seem like much more than your typical teammate spat. The Warriors suspending Green only added to that, as have the Warriors’ struggles with Durant leading the way with Green and Steph Curry sidelined.

In Dallas, prior to a loss to the Mavericks, Kevin Durant found himself getting heckled by a fan courtside and fired back, telling him to “watch the f*cking game and shut the f*ck up,” which, while an understandable response, earned him a $25,000 fine. Durant learned of that fine while taping a podcast with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, and explained his frustration with hecklers and why he finds them “corny.”